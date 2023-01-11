an edited photo that looks like an island floating in the air with a cabin on it
The Most Anticipated Science Fiction and Fantasy Books of 2023, According to Goodreads

In addition to a list of the Most Anticipated 2023 horror releases, Goodreads has also released a Most Anticipated list for Science Fiction and Fantasy. They note that 2023 will be a great year for speculative reading, with a mix of releases of very buzzy books and those by popular authors, like Salmon Rushdie, Chloe Gong, Brandon Sanderson, Leigh Bardugo, and Martha Wells.

Goodreads assembled the list by looking at a few things — books that had been shelved as “Want to read” by Goodreads members, author fanbase, and buzz. Fantasy was also separated from Science Fiction, but there is, of course, some overlap.

Fantasy

cover of Tress of the Emerald Sea Brandon Sanderson , illustrated by Howard Lyon

Tress of the Emerald Sea by Brandon Sanderson , illustrated by Howard Lyon (one of the books that came out of his Kickstarter project)

Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong

Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo

Victory City by Salmon Rushdie

A Day of Fallen Night by Samantha Shannon

VenCo by Cherie Dimaline

The Lies of the Ajungo by Moses Ose Utomi

Science Fiction

cover of Camp Zero Michelle Min Sterling

Camp Zero Michelle Min Sterling

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

System Collapse by Martha Wells

The Thick and the Lean by Chana Porter

The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Ann Older

Flux by Jinwoo Chong

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

Children of Memory by Adrian Tchaikovsky

