This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sometimes the news makes you want to crawl under your bed and stay there for a while. Even bookish news can be upsetting, especially in light of an increase in book challenges and censorship. But just because scary headlines get more clicks doesn’t mean that only bad things are happening. There are lots of people working to make the world a better place, and there are plenty of good bookish news stories every week that doesn’t get the same reach as the rage-inducing ones.

So here are some of the best bookish things that happened this week, whether it’s libraries going fine free, literacy initiatives getting funded, or new bookmobiles hitting the streets.

Research Proves Libraries Lead to Healthier, More Equitable Communities

Photo by Gabriel Sollmann on Unsplash

In news that will likely not come as a surprise to anyone reading this, new research has proven that libraries (and museums) play crucial roles in communities and are “positively associated with multiple dimensions of social wellbeing — in particular, community health, school effectiveness, institutional connection, and cultural opportunity.”

The study is Understanding the Social Wellbeing Impacts of the Nation’s Libraries and Museums, and it outlines that libraries deliver social services, are trusted by their communities, and promote racial equity and inclusion. You can read the whole 100+ page PDF, including how libraries adapted to the pandemic.

The services the institutions provide, the collections they maintain, and the interactions that happen (intentionally and fortuitously) through their spaces and through their community networks are crucial threads in the broader social and institutional fabric of places that promote human flourishing. They curate knowledge, collective history, and cultural heritage honoring human achievement; they facilitate access to public knowledge and learning; they provide a place for children to learn and play; and they facilitate access to resources and services to get things done — from basic support for personal health and security, to building and maintaining your bicycle or garden, to starting your own recording studio.

Positive Change Being Made

While it’s easy to get bogged down in the bad news, there’s also progress being made on justice in the book world, and here are some of the positive steps that happened this week!

Turkey’s education minister promised that every school will have a library in two months, and existing school libraries will be expanded.

When library funding in Kenai, Alaska, was being held up in a vetting process some residents called censorship, they fundraised and were able to raise over $6,000 — quadruple their original goal!

Hakim’s Bookstore in West Philadelphia is holding an event called Haiti at Hakim’s to uplift Haitian voices and educate about Haiti. Proceeds will go to the National Organization for the Advancement of Haitians. The event is tomorrow, if you’re able to check it out!

Ida McGhee, librarian at the Community College of Rhode Island, was awarded the Black Caucus of the American Library Association 2021 Library Advocacy Award for her work advocating for library services for people of color, including founding the Cornucopia of Rhode Island: A Library Community of Color (CORI).

Literacy Funding

It makes sense that we spread the news when a library system gets gutted, but what about when literacy initiatives do get the funding they deserve? Here are some examples of money getting spent in the right places: on promoting literacy.

We’ve sent the five shortlisted Scotiabank @GillerPrize books to hundreds of Little Free Libraries all across Canada. Look for one on your next walk. — Scotiabank (@scotiabank) October 25, 2021

Cool Things Libraries Are Doing

I’m always so impressed with the creative things that libraries do to support their community. They’re so much more than just books on shelves. Here are some of the fun, interesting, and inspiring things libraries are up to this week.

“Libraries are a great equalizer. They give everybody access to stories and how powerful stories are.” -Sarah Agaton Howes https://t.co/RsvE8Sntt2 — Duluth Public Library (@duluthlib) October 22, 2021

Good Bookstore News

Fun and Heartwarming Bookish Miscellanea