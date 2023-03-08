Gifts Romance Readers Will Love

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With the romance book industry bringing in $1.44 billion dollars in 2021, it’s no wonder that romance readers are a large and wide-ranging group. After all, there’s plenty to choose from when it comes to romance reading: from enemies-to-lovers to love stories set in fantasy worlds and realistic romcom novels, there’s something for every reading taste. Though romance books are often pigeonholed as frivolous, the genre offers an increasing range of diversity in settings, characters, and relationships, with authors like Talia Hibbert and Emily Henry having become bestsellers and incredibly popular on social media for their swoonworthy works. Additionally, the popularity of romance books on Bookstagram and BookTok means that romance readers have a community with whom to share their favorite books.

And what better way to show you love romance books and connect with your fellow romance readers than some romance book merch? With the popularity of romance books, you probably are either a fan yourself or know someone who is, which means these gifts are perfect for you! Whatever setups or tropes you prefer, these romance book-themed gifts will add some love (and maybe a little spice) to anyone’s day with their sweet offerings.

Let’s start things off with this spicy candle that has notes of vanilla, strawberry, and freshly baked pound cake that would be perfect for anyone who loves a bakery romance. $22

Wear your heart, and your favorite romance tropes, on your shirt with this adorable tee. $22 If you’re more of a slow-burn fan, try this shirt on for your next cozy, reading outfit. $28

If you prefer your tropes in sticker form, check out these adorable, candy heart–shaped stickers. $5

Fans of slow-burn stories will want to stick this pin on their favorite book bag. $8

You’ve got your smut to keep you warm, but why not also cozy up with this sweatshirt? $22

If you’re hoping to find like-minded fans of spicy romance, try wearing this sweatshirt next time you go to the bookstore or library. $37.

This adorable, illustrated digital download map will take you through the world of romance, from the mountains of miscommunication to the greenhouse of stolen kisses. $4

Historical romance fans will love sipping their tea from this sweet mug while reading about the latest noble scandal. $23

Having trouble choosing your next read? Let fate, and these romance trope tarot cards decide for you. $10

