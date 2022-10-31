This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holiday season is right around the corner and it is never too early to grab some bookish gifts for fans of Sarah J Maas. Maas is known for writing about her growling territorial fae who will do anything to protect the ones they love. The banter is witty, the worldbuilding is delicious, and the potential for merchandise is large.

For the uninitiated, Sarah J Maas (SJM) has written a young adult novel for DC Icons (Catwoman: Soulstealer), a young adult high fantasy series (Throne of Glass), a new adult fantasy series (A Court of Thorns and Roses), and one adult fantasy series (Crescent City). She published her first book, Throne of Glass, in the summer of 2012 and has not stopped since. She now has 16 books on the market, three of which were impressively published in 2018, and the fans and fan-made products to back her up. If there is one thing I know about fan communities is that they love producing bookish things for other fans. Supporting what you love through collections of things is a time-honored tradition I will happily enable.

As a fan, I know I will find SJM highlighting artist communities in her fantasy worlds that are often filled with love and war. In A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTOR) Feyre’s love of painting leads her to the artist community in the Rainbow of Velaris. The Throne of Glass series (TOG) has Madam Florine, a famous dance instructor who helps Celaena train as she learns to become an assassin. In Crescent City, Bryce works for an antiquities dealer, attends dance classes, and is friends with Juniper who dances professionally. If I am reading a SJM book I expect, as Alien says in Empire of Storms, “territorial male nonsense,” fae, and art.

Finding Gifts for Fans of Sarah J Maas So, if you are looking for gifts for fans of Sarah J Maas, I have an excellent selection of items just for you. These candles, stickers, shirts, and SJM-related items are mere representations of the inner love and turmoil we have for her books. Hopefully, these gifts are enough to hold us all over while we wait for the resolution of chapter 78 from House of Sky and Breath (if you know, you know).

Homegoods for Fans of Sarah J Maas Cauldron Blessed Cup (ACOTAR) Being Cauldron Blessed may be a painful experience that leads to experiencing a life you never wanted, but this mug is adorable. You can select the kind of mug you would like your ACOTAR-based design on. $20+

Porcelain Mountain Pocket Mug I love a good piece of hand-thrown pottery. This mug is not only very cozy but it is a good reminder of the hope that lies beneath mountains in the SJM canon. $46

Handmade Wooden signs point to the Fae Courts (ACOTAR) All signs point to Maas. It’s a live, laugh, love aesthetic but make it ACOTAR fantasy locations. Bonus points because the handmade design is impeccable. $14

Night Court Soy Candle (ACOTOR) I do love the night court and candles, but the scent profile destroys me. Sea mist, dreams, and jasmine breeze are exactly what I want my workspace to smell like. $9+

Velaris Bookish Candles (ACOTAR) The smell of Velaris isn’t far away with these bookish candles. With a range of sizes and top options to choose from, you can be “burning through books every day” while burning just as many candles (A Court of Mist and Fury, Sarah J. Maas). $11+

Clothing for Fans of Sarah J Maas Retro Crescent City Shirt With the look and feel of an ’80s cover band tee and the 2020s bookish design, what’s not to love? This shirt is a nerdy, wearable design that I would spend money on. $33+

House Of Wind Library Velaris llustrated Art Shirt (ACOTAR) The art on this house of wind library shirt is the high fantasy equivalent of a bat cave and I love it. Yes, the subheadings on the shirt are “Multi-level subterranean Scholarly library” and “Sanctuary for High-fae priestesses.” It’s an auto-buy for me. $22+

The Bat Boys Fan Club Shirt (ACOTAR) This is, in fact, an ACOTAR shirt that could pass for a ’90s pop punk band shirt you bought at hot topic. The colors are excellent and I too would love to wear my support for Maas’s bat boys. $18+

Velaris City of Starlight Shrit (ACOTAR) If you have ever wanted a rococo-esque Velaris T-shirt, I think this is it. I honestly live for the font, design, and shirt colors. $22+

Abraxos Flower Shoppe Sweatshirt (TOG) This is for all the people out there who want to rock a dragon-flower aesthetic and stay warm. Heir of Fire gave us an icon and it is up to us to proudly represent any fictional flower shop he inspires. $40+

“You do not yield” Shirt (TOG) There is something to be said about a simple shirt design with a set of well-placed designs. The stag and the sword speak to my feminine fan sensibilities. $21+

Assorted Gifts for Fans of Sarah J Maas ACOTAR Hotel Keychains These make me want to check into the Hotel de Maas. The hotel key chain trend provides an excellent excuse to pick up a subtly bookish accessory for your keys in a variety of prints and colors. $12+

Set of 8 TOG bookmarks Each bookmark has its own book-inspired silver design, what more do you want? The set is great for both routine use and display. $12+

SJM World Postcards from Velaris, Crescent City, Terrasen I’m not going to lie, these postcards are everything I want in life. Each postcard has a book-specific quote and design. The fantasy merch for your living room aesthetic is everything. $18+

SJM World Inspired Stamp Stickers I am a sucker for a good sticker. You have a set of stamps here that would make The Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum look twice. Need I say more? $3+

Leather Magnetic Bookmarks (ACOTAR) You will not forget where you left off once you grab this wonderful set of magnetic leather bookmarks. The cauldron, batwings, and crescent moon designs look lovely and I want them in my books yesterday. $15+

Crescent City and Velaris 2.5 Inch Enamel Pin Is this Enamel Pin extravagant? Yes. But also look at it. Basically, I adore the detail in the dual-world design that features both Velaris and Crescent City. $30

SJM Sticker Set The canned soup sticker really did me in. “You’d- make me food?” is a classic quote from the iconic soup scene in A Court of Mist and Fury and this small sticker really communicates a high level of interest in the fandom that I can respect. $2+

Feyre’s Dresser Sticker Supporting the sisterhood of the stationary painted dresser is important. I am a big fan of the designs on each drawer but also the wood grain is impeccable. $3+