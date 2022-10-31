a set of black candles against a backdrop of Sarah J Maas book covers
Gifts for Fans of Sarah J Maas

The holiday season is right around the corner and it is never too early to grab some bookish gifts for fans of Sarah J Maas. Maas is known for writing about her growling territorial fae who will do anything to protect the ones they love. The banter is witty, the worldbuilding is delicious, and the potential for merchandise is large.

For the uninitiated, Sarah J Maas (SJM) has written a young adult novel for DC Icons (Catwoman: Soulstealer), a young adult high fantasy series (Throne of Glass), a new adult fantasy series (A Court of Thorns and Roses), and one adult fantasy series (Crescent City). She published her first book, Throne of Glass, in the summer of 2012 and has not stopped since. She now has 16 books on the market, three of which were impressively published in 2018, and the fans and fan-made products to back her up. If there is one thing I know about fan communities is that they love producing bookish things for other fans. Supporting what you love through collections of things is a time-honored tradition I will happily enable.

As a fan, I know I will find SJM highlighting artist communities in her fantasy worlds that are often filled with love and war. In A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTOR) Feyre’s love of painting leads her to the artist community in the Rainbow of Velaris. The Throne of Glass series (TOG) has Madam Florine, a famous dance instructor who helps Celaena train as she learns to become an assassin. In Crescent City, Bryce works for an antiquities dealer, attends dance classes, and is friends with Juniper who dances professionally. If I am reading a SJM book I expect, as Alien says in Empire of Storms, “territorial male nonsense,” fae, and art.

Finding Gifts for Fans of Sarah J Maas

So, if you are looking for gifts for fans of Sarah J Maas, I have an excellent selection of items just for you. These candles, stickers, shirts, and SJM-related items are mere representations of the inner love and turmoil we have for her books. Hopefully, these gifts are enough to hold us all over while we wait for the resolution of chapter 78 from House of Sky and Breath (if you know, you know).

Homegoods for Fans of Sarah J Maas

Cauldron Blessed Cup (ACOTAR)

A photo of a white mug with a black rim that says Cauldron Blessed on the front with a yellow moon, a black cauldron, and gray accents. Left to right, the mug is staged with oranges on the table and apples in a bowl.

Being Cauldron Blessed may be a painful experience that leads to experiencing a life you never wanted, but this mug is adorable. You can select the kind of mug you would like your ACOTAR-based design on. $20+

Porcelain Mountain Pocket Mug

A photo of three mugs with a pocket handle with a blue top half and a white bottom half. The image of black mountains is on the bottom half of the mug. The mugs are staged on a wooden stump.

I love a good piece of hand-thrown pottery. This mug is not only very cozy but it is a good reminder of the hope that lies beneath mountains in the SJM canon. $46

Handmade Wooden signs point to the Fae Courts (ACOTAR)

A photo of three black wooden signs stacked and connected with twine. Top to bottom, the signs read Spring Court, Night Court, Autumn Court. The sign is staged on top of a white blanket and an open book.

All signs point to Maas. It’s a live, laugh, love aesthetic but make it ACOTAR fantasy locations. Bonus points because the handmade design is impeccable. $14

Night Court Soy Candle (ACOTOR)

A photo of a white jar candle with a silver top that reads night court sea mist plus dreams plus jasmine breeze in gray lettering. The candle is staged on a white background.

I do love the night court and candles, but the scent profile destroys me. Sea mist, dreams, and jasmine breeze are exactly what I want my workspace to smell like. $9+

Velaris Bookish Candles (ACOTAR)

A photo of three candles in black metal containers and a wax block that read Velaris nights cactus flowers, jade, shea, and mahogany. The candles are staged on top of the three books in the court of thorns and roses series and rose petals.

The smell of Velaris isn’t far away with these bookish candles. With a range of sizes and top options to choose from, you can be “burning through books every day” while burning just as many candles (A Court of Mist and Fury, Sarah J. Maas). $11+

Clothing for Fans of Sarah J Maas

Retro Crescent City Shirt

A photo of a person with long brown hair wearing a purple shirt with a night skyline of a city and crescent city written on the front.

With the look and feel of an ’80s cover band tee and the 2020s bookish design, what’s not to love? This shirt is a nerdy, wearable design that I would spend money on. $33+

House Of Wind Library Velaris llustrated Art Shirt (ACOTAR)

A photo of a person with long brown hair sitting on a bed wearing a black shirt with a rectangular image of a library and the words House Of Wind Library at the top and Multi-level subterranean Scholarly library and Sanctuary for High-fae priestesses at the bottom.

The art on this house of wind library shirt is the high fantasy equivalent of a bat cave and I love it. Yes, the subheadings on the shirt are “Multi-level subterranean Scholarly library” and “Sanctuary for High-fae priestesses.” It’s an auto-buy for me. $22+

The Bat Boys Fan Club Shirt (ACOTAR)

A photo of a person with long blond hair sitting on a bed wearing a black shirt with a rectangular image of bat wings in a purple box and the words the bat boys at the top of the box.

This is, in fact, an ACOTAR shirt that could pass for a ’90s pop punk band shirt you bought at hot topic. The colors are excellent and I too would love to wear my support for Maas’s bat boys. $18+

Velaris City of Starlight Shrit (ACOTAR)

A photo of a person with long brown hair sitting on a pilar wearing a teal shirt with a rectangular image of a pastel landscape and the words Velaris, court of dreams, night court of Prythian at the top of the box and city of starlight at the bottom on the box.

If you have ever wanted a rococo-esque Velaris T-shirt, I think this is it. I honestly live for the font, design, and shirt colors. $22+

Abraxos Flower Shoppe Sweatshirt (TOG)

A photo of a person sitting on a stool wearing a blue sweatshirt with the words Abraxos Flower Shoppe written on it.

This is for all the people out there who want to rock a dragon-flower aesthetic and stay warm. Heir of Fire gave us an icon and it is up to us to proudly represent any fictional flower shop he inspires. $40+

“You do not yield” Shirt (TOG)

A photo of a person standing in front of a wall wearing a black shirt with the words You do not yield written on the blade of a sword.

There is something to be said about a simple shirt design with a set of well-placed designs. The stag and the sword speak to my feminine fan sensibilities. $21+

Assorted Gifts for Fans of Sarah J Maas

ACOTAR Hotel Keychains

A photo of 7 hotel keychains. Top to bottom, the keychains are lavender with the words Velaris City of Starlight written on it, pink with the words Suriel Tea Co Spill the tea written on it, orange with the words to the stars who listen and the dreams that are answered written on it, blue with the words Velaris City of Starlight written on it, cream Suriel Tea Co Spill the tea written on it, red with character names written on it, and teal with the words Velaris City of Starlight written on it.

These make me want to check into the Hotel de Maas. The hotel key chain trend provides an excellent excuse to pick up a subtly bookish accessory for your keys in a variety of prints and colors. $12+

Set of 8 TOG bookmarks

A photo of 8 black bookmarks. Top to bottom, left to right, the bookmarks read The Assasin’s Blade, Throne of Glass, Crown of Midnight, Heir of Fire, Queen of Shadows, Empire of Storms, Tower of Dawn, and Kingdom of Ash.

Each bookmark has its own book-inspired silver design, what more do you want? The set is great for both routine use and display. $12+

SJM World Postcards from Velaris, Crescent City, Terrasen

A photo of 3 white postcards. Top to bottom, left to right, the postcards are orange and contain a city scape with the words Crescent City, blue and contain mountains and a star with the words Velaris, and green and contain mountains with the words Terrasen.

I’m not going to lie, these postcards are everything I want in life. Each postcard has a book-specific quote and design. The fantasy merch for your living room aesthetic is everything. $18+

SJM World Inspired Stamp Stickers

A photo of 3 Stamp Stickers in a hand. Left to right, the stickers read Velaris, Terrasen, Lunathion with 50c in the top right corners.

I am a sucker for a good sticker. You have a set of stamps here that would make The Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum look twice. Need I say more? $3+

Leather Magnetic Bookmarks (ACOTAR)

A photo of 3 leather magnetic bookmarks on a piece of paper that reads magnetic bookmarks. Left to right, the bookmarks are blue with a cauldren, brown with a moon, and teal with bat wings. The bookmarks are staged on top of the book A court of throns and roses.

You will not forget where you left off once you grab this wonderful set of magnetic leather bookmarks. The cauldron, batwings, and crescent moon designs look lovely and I want them in my books yesterday. $15+

Crescent City and Velaris 2.5 Inch Enamel Pin

A photo of an enamel pin with the crescent city skyline on the top and the Velaris skyline on the bottom.

Is this Enamel Pin extravagant? Yes. But also look at it. Basically, I adore the detail in the dual-world design that features both Velaris and Crescent City. $30

SJM Sticker Set

A photo of 6 Stamp Stickers ontop of pages. Top to bottom, left to right, the stickers are a round black and white mountian, the words “hello, Feyre darling,” a set of black and white bat wings, a can of soup, the words “too much love can be poision,” and the words high lady of the night court on a moon with stars.

The canned soup sticker really did me in. “You’d- make me food?” is a classic quote from the iconic soup scene in A Court of Mist and Fury and this small sticker really communicates a high level of interest in the fandom that I can respect. $2+

Feyre’s Dresser Sticker

A photo of Feyre's Dresser in a hand. Top to bottom the drawers have a pink flower design, a red flame design, and a blue star design.

Supporting the sisterhood of the stationary painted dresser is important. I am a big fan of the designs on each drawer but also the wood grain is impeccable. $3+

A Bundle of Gifts for Fans of Sarah J Maas

Now, it is time I leave you with this critical Maas of goods to purchase. If you are looking for books to go with these items you should check out these authors like Sarah J Maas or these books like A Court of Thorns and Roses. I wish you the happiest of holidays and hope this smallish list of gifts for fans of Sarah J Maas makes your shopping a bit easier.

