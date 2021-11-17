Gifts For Readers 2021: The Best Bookish Goods Under $30

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I love a good bookish gift and I also love giving good bookish gifts. While there are so many options out there, as someone who keeps a tight budget on gifting, many of the guides I peruse outside the book world in particular focus on things that are outside my tax bracket. I love my friends and family, but not $70 or $80 worth for what's essentially a stocking stuffer (I know they don't love me that much either, so it's okay). That's why a few years back I started pulling together a guide to gifts that are under $30. In this year's gifts for readers in 2021, I've got a little bit of something for everyone, ranging from fun totes to cute prints, enamel pins to fun stickers, and more.

I've kept to non-specific gifts for readers. This means they're not going to highlight a single author or book but rather encompass reading and books more broadly. I've broken the guide into three sections for those of you who may, like me, immediately look for the least pricey items. You'll find an under $10, an under $20, and a $30 and under category.

We've seen a ton of news about shipping challenges and the supply chain breakdown this year and how it might impact holiday shopping. But for small indie shops like the ones below, chances are that won't be an issue as much as the postal service might be. Thus, this guide is out in plenty of time not just for the end-of-December holidays, but also for earlier celebrations this year like Hanukkah.

Get ready to be the best gift giver without breaking the bank this year. And ps: no one will tell if you just end up getting yourself some bookish goods.

Gifts For Readers 2021: Bookish Goods Under $30

$10 and Under

Are you or someone you know a book collector? Then this book collector sticker with its shiny, gold pops, is a must. $4

How cute are these library due date sticky note pads? Perfect for note taking or for keeping tabs on who has borrowed your books. $3

For the earring lovers, a perfect set of book stack studs. These are wood, laser cut pieces that would look fabulous on anyone. $7

Know a scrapbooker or maybe someone with a classroom, library, or office space who likes to decorate? This downloadable file has all kinds of cool bookish prints and printables. Send the file as a gift OR send the file *and* some great cardstock for printing. $7, downloadable.

A personalized bookmark made of rainbow wire is such a thoughtful and long-lasting gift. $10

Add one dash of word nerdery with the Scrabble letters and one dash of love for the words "book nerd," plus the fact this can be used to hang up all the important things makes this book nerd magnet a win. $7

Who doesn't want an adorable bookshop keychain? $9

This reading wrap up note pad helps those who want to track their reading and thoughts old school do it with pen and paper. $5

Choose a fun color ink pad and gift it with this bookcase rubber stamp. $8 and up, depending on the stamp size (the biggest one is still under $15).

You can gift this entire set of book pencils for one person or break 'em apart and give five separate gifts, too. $9 for all five.

$20 and Under

Candles are both the best and worst gift, aren't they? They're easy and people enjoy them, but the scent gets tricky. Fortunately, for readers, going with a "bookstore" scent is a solid bet — this Rustic Bookstore candle smells of "old books," "fire places," and "worn leather," and the jar itself is a gorgeous one begging for reuse after the candle is done. $19

Gift a gorgeous book sleeve, which will protect someone's read as they travel, be it about their house or to and from fun locales. This black and white book sleeve is a nice neutral pattern with just enough pizazz and more, it comes with a front pocket for other items. There are a few sizes to choose from, with half at the $20 and under mark and the rest all under $30.

Even for folks who aren't huge fans of small talk or stranger interaction, talking about books just feels good. This ask me what I'm reading enamel pin is a win. $12

Keep cozy with a pair of library due date card socks. $20

These bookish ghosts make for an adorable glass mug. $12

Tote some books with this book and cat tote bag. $16

Maybe a little handmade bookish decor is the perfect gift and if so, this "I've lived a thousand lives" cross stitch is a winner. $16

Rub a dub dub with these gorgeous book-shaped soaps. $11 for two, and you pick the colors.

$30 and Under

I'd never think of creating a bookish inspiration and vision board, so seeing that someone created one made me gasp with the possibilities. What a gorgeous vision board with accompanying quotes and images. $26

The perfect vintage-style tote bag for members of the stay up late book club. $22

For the littlest readers, this "reader in training" bodysuit is adorable. $22

No one would turn town a new notebook, and a new notebook made from a gorgeous vintage book? Even better. $30

Gift someone a custom book stamper so they never lose a title from their collection. If you go the route of stamp only, without a handle or ink, you'll come in at $30. Adding the handle and/or ink will still keep you under $40.

Talk about a unique gift and one that's interactive. This scratch-off poster has 100 books to read across a wide variety of genres and styles. Once you've read (or scratched off) all of the books, you can then use it as art. Genius! $30

Choose a gorgeous library due date pillow for a perfect reading nook accessory. $30

Last, but not least, coasters will never go out of style, and they'll certainly never go out of style when they're genre coasters. Set of six for $26.

Still need more gifts for readers in 2021? We've got you covered with some awesome ex libris stamps, gorgeous stationary kits, and some bookish hats.