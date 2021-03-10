Rainbows of Love: Bookish Goods for LGBTQ+ Readers

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Whether you identify somewhere on the queer spectrum or are an ally who really loves the growth of queer books over the last few years, why not show that support with some rad bookish goods? There are so many ways to wear that pride, and as these goods come from small, independent makers, you can feel okay about not buying into the big rainbow capitalism that emerges once a year during Pride month.

I’ve tried to include as many identities as possible in the roundup, but note that many of the shops linked to contain even more than what’s seen here. I’ve likewise not included notebooks nor ‘zines, but if either of those are things you love and want to seek out, you are not going to be sad taking a peek at Etsy for either or both.

Bookish Gifts for Queer Readers

A sweet rainbow book nerd tee is perfect in any wardrobe. $25.

And if it’s not, then it should be. Libraries are queer sticker, $3.

It’s Pride Batman (or, it’s Pride, Batman!) enamel pin. $10.

Keep your books safe in this rainbow book sleeve. $30.

I dig everything about this queer comics button. $4.

These identity macaron bookmarks are so sweet. Above is the aromantic stack, but don’t miss the asexual stack, the pansexual stack, the bisexual stack, and more!

You are valid, no matter your identity. Canon queer bookmarks, $1 with a range of flag options.

A lovely rainbow bookshelf sticker. $3.50.

Honor some queer classics with this rainbow stack enamel pin. $10.

I am pretty obsessed with this Pride strong female protagonist cropped hoodie. $45.

Rainbow bookends to display some of your LGBTQIA+ reads. $81 and up.

Frog and Toad have Pride button. $2.

A trans flag library sticker would look great just about anywhere. $3.

If you’ve uttered it at the description of a book, you need this enamel pin. $11.

A beautiful print for your favorite space at home, complete with rainbow book stack. $8.50 and up, depending on size.

Maybe you need a pile of lesbian writer bookmarks. $15 for 9.

You could also snag a set of gay writer bookmarks. $15.

Pop this rainbow heart folded book art piece on your shelves. $55.

Be bright with this bibliophile Pride tee. $26 and up.

Choose one or choose all of these queer bookmarks at $1 a pop.

Read queer books and read with Pride button duo. $5.

The perfect tee for readers of LGBTQ+ romance books. $25.50.

How cute is this LGBTea magnetic bookmark? $4.25.

Tote all of your queer reads with this gorgeous rainbow tote bag. $18.50 and up.

This rainbow book brooch will match any of your queer and Pride clothing choices. $17.

Customize the size on this LGBTQ rainbow bookmark. $22.

This is a beautiful reading with Pride enamel pin. $12.

Never forget to express your shelf. $24.

Select your Pride book stack pin based on what identity you want to celebrate. $10.

Maybe you don’t NEED another tote bag, but perhaps this bag featuring queer luminaries is an exception. $18.