15 Gifts for the NaNoWriMo Writer in Your Life

‘Tis the season…for NaNoWriMo!

November is National Novel Writing Month. Some of you are smelling the spiced cider, enjoying the autumn leaves, and getting ready for turkey and pumpkin pie. But while you’re preparing your shopping lists for the season, don’t forget your lovable writer perspiring alone in their room. It’s a marathon month for your NaNoWriMo friend! They’re not pounding pavement; they’re pounding their keyboards to make their daily word count goals. Be on their support team and cheer them on with these NaNoWriMo gifts.

Clothing

For when the laundry piles up in November. Keep them dressed in comfort and style with this Novel in Progress T-shirt. $24.

Book Fetish Newsletter Sign up to Book Fetish to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Writing a novel in one month? Totally a super power worth boasting about. $20.

Hydration

Keep them inspired and hydrated with this First Lines of Literature Mug. $16.

Or maybe this Last Lines of Literature Mug will better focus them to cross the finish line. $16.

Give some instant brainpower and creativity with some Wordsmith’s Tea. $8.

Tools

Help them find the right words with this handy volume, The Emotion Thesaurus. $17.

Bless their heart if they’re still using pen and paper, but to turbocharge their ability to organize their novel, get them Scrivener software. $49.

For the distractible writer who needs an app to block other apps, Serene is great for goal setting and deep focus. $4/month.

Good, old-fashioned Jotter Mini Notebooks are pocket-sized, portable, and essential for taking down those fleeting thoughts about plot and character. $8.

Get them a magic pen. This Blue Agate Pen is gorgeous. $15.

Atmosphere

Coffee, brown Sugar, and hazelnut candle? Yum. $7.

Get those Creative Juices flowing with this candle. $8.

All writers need an ego boost, but especially during a NaNoWriMo challenge. This is such a cute pillow. $31.

Motivation to finish Just One More Chapter! $25.

For the writer’s wall: BICHOK (Butt In Chair Hands On Keyboard) Poster. $15.