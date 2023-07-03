heather navy blue tshirt with text that reads "Circe's Island Bar & Restaurant. Ethically Sourced. Fine Wines, Pork Rinds"
Book Fetish

Gifts for Greek Mythology Lovers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Diaz

Managing Editor

Vanessa is a writer, reader and generally bookish Latina from San Diego. If loving Agatha Christie is wrong, she doesn't want to be right. Vanessa’s penchant for books, travel and tea is rivaled only by her serious addictions to milk, avocado and floral lattes. When not reading books or selling them, she can be found blogging, working on her first novel or cozying up at a library.

View All posts by Vanessa Diaz

It is well known among Book Riot circles that I’m a mythology fangirl. I love the OG myths themselves, but what really gets my bells ringing is a juicy, subversive retelling that flips a familiar narrative on its head.

Lucky for me, the wave of recent retellings has given me all of that and more. Madeline Miller’s once powerless, voiceless Circe steps into her power with righteous rage; Vaishnavi Patel presents us with a Kaikeyi who refuses to shrink herself to fit with the role she’s expected to play as a woman, a mother, and a queen; in Stone Blind, Natalie Haynes’s Medusa asks us to interrogate the concepts of beauty and monstrosity, and who gets to decide how each is defined. This is truly just the tip of the iceberg, too: my TBR doth overflow.

Like any good bookworm, I went in search of merch aligned with my literary obsession on Etsy and I come bearing both good and bad news. The good news is there’s plenty of awesome stuff out there for fans of Greek and Roman mythology; the bad news, at least in my experience, is that it was near impossible to find merch for anything outside the Greco-Roman tradition, or even for retellings by authors besides Madeline Miller.

So if any creators out there are reading this, please to consider whipping up some pretty prints, snarky tees, and more bookish goodies for other mythology and folklore! See the works of Pat Barker, Natalie Haynes, Vaishnavi Patel, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Sue Lynn Tan, Jennifer Saint, Roseanne A. Brown, Rebecca Roanhorse, Genevieve Gornichec…I could do this all day.

For now, I present you with some of the best gifts for fans of Greek mythology I found. Go forth and get your myth on!

Gifts for Greek Mythology Lovers

white mug covered in images of plants, animals, open books, and greek statue busts

Do I have too many mugs? Yes. Am I still buying this Artemis ceramic mug? Also yes. $20

charcoal grey tshirt with line drawings of two men and the words "He is half of my soul, as the poets say."

After I read and raved about Circe in 2018, all the Madeline Miller stans were like, “just wait till you read Song of Achilles. Just. you. wait.” Reader, it destroyed me. Pick up this Song of Achilles tee if you too were ruined by this beautiful book, or if you just need something to soak up all those tears. $27

cream-colored candle with a label that reads "Medusas's Gaze"

This Medusa’s Gaze candle smells like wet stone, amber, and sea mist, all of which go perfectly with the windswept cave setting described in Stone Blind. Perfection. ($21)

black sweatshirt with the words "Dionysus Wine Club" plus line drawings of Dionysus, wine bottles, goblets, and grapes

True story: a very nice employee at a Southern California vineyard once asked me if I’d like to revisit any of the wines from a tasting and I, very much in my cups, replied “What would Dionysus do? Drink!” Try not to judge me and instead nab this Dionysus wine club sweatshirt for $34+

taupe-colored sweatshirt with a line drawing of Medusa's head and text that reads Medusa's Stoneworks Est 1350 BC

I love a little bit of silly humor like this. Get it? Stoneworks? Heh? I’ll sit down now. This Medusa’s Stoneworks sweatshirt starts at $34.

black tshirt with yellow drawing of a woman kneeling before a lion and holding up a bouquet of flowers

I love this Circe T-shirt‘s simplicity. $41

black and white sticker of cursive text reading "I would know him in death, at the end of the world"

Picture me sobbing and softly whispering, “Patroclus.” This Song of Achilles sticker is just $4, tears not included.

cream, purple, green, and blue wooden bookmarks with carved illustrations of a woman in profile plus an assortment of animals and plants

These wooden Circe bookmarks are so gorgeous! ($9)

five wooden bookmarks in assorted colors with carved illustrations of a woman with serpents for hair at the bottom and a serpent adorned with roses at the top

… and the Medusa versions don’t disappoint, either. $8+

Don this Circe’s Island T-shirt as you stroll down the street singing “Cell Block Tango” — if you know, you know. $33+

pale pink print in a wooden frame with a solid brown image of a woman seated with her knees drawn to her chest and the words "You Do Not Know What I Can Do"

I love the sweetness of the design paired with the threat of the words in this Circe print. Mwahaha. $3

blue and silver pin with a line drawing of a pig and the words "circe's brew"

I just want to wear this Circe’s Brew enamel pin and see who gets it. ($3)

torso of a person wearing a black tshirt with a white line drawing of medusa and text that reads "turn the patriarchy into stone"

I keep saying Natalie Haynes’ Stone Blind got me thinking about Medusa in a whole different way, but it was Jess Zimmerman’s fantastic nonfiction work, Women and Other Monsters, that first got those wheels turning. That read pairs perfectly with this Medusa T-shirt. $18+

black and yellow gold playing cards featuring characters from the Iliad

I grew up with an abuela whose greatest joy in life is hustling people out of their money over a card game. If I’m going to get my pockets emptied, at least I’ll have some pretty Iliad playing cards to look at. ($27)

black Medusa head bookends

I have absolutely no room for anything on my bookshelves so someone please, pretty please: let me live through you and grab these Medusa bookends which come in both black and white versions. ($90)

cream tote with black text that reads "I am made of memories" beneath a line drawing of a person looking up as butterflies surround their face

I am sneaking in one more Song of Achilles good because this tote is just too pretty. $17

burgundy tshirt with text that reads "Pandora's Unboxing Channel, like and subscribe" around an image of an ornate box

My insufferable ass took one look at this shirt and went, “but it was a jaaaaaar!” I still want this Pandora T-shirt because again, I love the silly humor. $25

white mug with a black handle and black text that reads "introvert but willing to discuss mythology"

And finally, this delightful mug. I’m more of an ambivert but look, I am always down to discuss mythology. $17

If you’re looking to get into retellings or need recs for more diverse reading, we have you more than covered.

