Stir It Up with Gifts for Cookbook Lovers

Did you know that October is National Cookbook Month? There's not an official history of the celebration and the fact is, it's likely a celebration that began on social media and has simply stuck. These things, of course, stick for good reason: we love cookbooks, even if they aren't always the first place we turn when we're itching to try a new recipe. But cookbooks stand by, waiting to be perused and enjoyed, and some become classics of literature.

Cookbooks are common to homes and kitchens, but there are many who are deeply devoted to cookbooks. They have the latest titles or every edition of a specific title or series (think: Moosewood Cookbooks, which were among my first and made my trip to the namesake restaurant so freaking cool). Cookbooks serve as pleasure reading, not just as reference material, and often, these cookbook lovers will try out the same recipe among numerous books to find what they consider "the best."

It seems only natural that there's also a dedicated space for gifts for cookbook lovers. These range from jewelry to bookends, bookmarks, and more. Find below a wide range of fun cookbook lover goods, perfect for your own kitchen or reading area or the kitchen/reading area of a loved one. Chances are these will be unique enough not to already be among your bookish decor collections.

Bonus: these are perfect even beyond National Cookbook Month. Because for many, National Cookbook Month is a year-long celebration.

The Sweetest Gifts for Cookbook Lovers

Mark every cookbook you own as yours with this custom book stamp. The fork and knife as simply perfect. $25 and up.

Keep track of your cooking plans with these teeny cookbook stickers, perfect for your bullet journal or wall calendar. $3.

Talk about the perfect enamel pin. It'd look great on your apron, wouldn't it? $11.

Your kitchen would love to have this cookbook print on its walls. This bright and colorful cookbook print features a CS Lewis quote that reads, "Eating and reading are two pleasures than combine admirably." Correct. $29.

I love repurposed books, and this wall hook makes use of a vintage cookbook page to make it not only useful, but clever and fun, too. $18, and you can choose from a few different styles in the shop.

Hang this awesome mini cookbook ornament anywhere all year long. $15.

Carry your favorite recipes with you in this repurposed Betty Crocker's Picture Cook Book purse. The antique wooden handles are a nice touch! $65 and up.

For burger lovers and grill masters, this necklace is for you. $55.

These cookbook tags are up-cycled from vintage cookbooks. Use 'em as bookmarks! $8 for the set of six.

These silver dangling cookbooks would look perfect in the ears of any cookbook lover. $13.

I dream of someday making my kitchen very mod, and this mod vintage cookbook light switch would fit in it perfectly. $15.

A cookbook lover probably always needs a new apron, and this cookbook apron would be perfect. $31 and up.

Gotta love a mug that calls it like it is. $16.

These book ends are hilarious and perfect right down to the finger-on-a-sentence detail. $60.

Stash your kitchen and cooking must-haves in this hollow "Spirited Cooking" book. $58.

These book plates not only feature a delightful chef and loaf of bread, but I love the detail in asking users to enjoy AND create. Personalize a set starting at $20.

If you're not into keeping your cookbooks on shelves or together with bookends, perhaps this cookbook storage bin is the perfect solution. $52.

How pretty are these mini kitchen pantry notecards? Snag a set of six for $5.

Last and CERTAINLY not least, personalize a punny cutting board in the shape and design of a book. $100 and up.

