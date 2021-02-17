Listen Up: Excellent Gifts for Audiobook Lovers

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Are you or someone you know obsessed with audiobooks? I know I am. When I worked as a librarian, I had a nice commute that allowed me to blow through audiobooks like no one’s business. That slowed a lot as I started working from home, but now, I’ve found the perfect rhythm of listening to audiobooks when doing tasks around the house, as well as while putting together puzzles. For fellow audiophiles, it might be nice to know how many awesome gifts for audiobook lovers exist — and I mean beyond things like a bluetooth speaker or nice headphones.

These gifts for audiobook lovers are all about showing off a love of audio and range from stickers to mugs to tees.

Curl up with your next favorite listen and treat yourself or the audiophile in your life to one of these sweet little goods.

Awesome Gifts for Audiobook Lovers

Audiobook vibes vinyl sticker, $3.

Maybe you’d rather vibe with a mug, in which case, this one’s a winner. $21 and up.

What a cool “I Love Books” tee, wherein the “Love” is actually a set of headphones. $20.

The perfect mug for sipping your favorite beverage while listening to a new book. $18.50 and up.

A sticker for audiobook enthusiasts everywhere. $3.50.

For the audiobook listener who also loves coffee. $24.

Perhaps you need a wine tumbler to showcase your audiobook love? If you’re not a wine drinker, I’ll tell you a secret: these make great travel mugs for tea, as they allow tea to cool inside in a way insulated mugs might make them too hot. $20.

An audiobook lover sticker would look nice on your water bottle. $3.

All of the vintage vibes are alive and well on this love, peace, and audiobooks tee. $26.

Same, sweatshirt. $25.

If you bullet journal or love using stickers for your planner, audiophiles will need this set. $3.50.

Here’s another option for audiobook planner stickers. $2.75.

Gym might mean your basement, but this is the perfect gym tee for audiobook enthusiasts. $24.

Don’t forget your water bottle, audiobook nerd. $26.

And for audiobook fans who also love good typography, this audiobooks tee marries both. $26.

Need more audiobook love in your life? Here’s how picking up a craft can help you listen to more books and the (awesome and fascinating!) neuroscience behind audiobooks.