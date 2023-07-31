Starry-Eyed Gifts for Astrology and Book Lovers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Fun fact: People who love reading books also often love reading the planets. Some of us even look to the skies to divine what books we should read. (You can, too, with Book Riot’s monthly horoscopes and book recommendations.) If you know someone who loves the zodiac almost as much as they love the library, these gifts for astrology and book lovers will capture their heart. Or maybe that description fits you, and you’ll find something special to gift to yourself.

We’ve got bookmarks. We’ve got journals. We’ve got swag for your reading nook. These bookish astrology gifts will make you see stars! In addition to these goodies, may I also recommend a very special book written by Book Riot, Reading the Stars? It’s a delightful guide to bookish astrology, including what your sign says about your reading life, authors that share your sign, book recommendations, and more, all with lovely illustrations. If you’re looking for other zodiac-inspired books to throw in with these gifts, check out Postcolonial Astrology by Alice Sparkly Kat for nonfiction readers, the Written in the Stars series by Alexandria Bellefleur for romance lovers, and Zodiac by Romina Russell for fantasy fans. Now, let’s get to the good stuff!

Gifts for Astrology and Book Lovers Image from Castle Point Books on Amazon You’re never too old for a board book! Astrology Mixology is a book of zodiac-inspired cocktail recipes and a set of pop-out coasters all in one. $13 Image from MyAstroBook on Etsy Be the star of your own story with this personalized birth chart book. Provide your birth date, time, and location, and you’ll get a beautiful hardcover book with over 40 pages of detailed explanations of your astrological chart. $80

Image from PineyWoodsMystic on Etsy You can never have too many beautiful journals! This customizable journal comes in all 12 signs of the zodiac, and you can even choose your cover and engraving colors. $29

Image from curatedaccents on Etsy These gorgeous white marble bookends come in every sign of the zodiac, and they’ll make your bookshelves look out of this world. $70

Image from AFORTLO on Amazon Shoot for the moon with this gorgeous desk lamp, and you’ll find yourself reading among the stars. $29

Image from ShopGigiAndBo on Etsy Show off your zodiac sign pride AND keep your place in your book with these astrology-themed bookmarks. Or maybe just buy one of each and choose which one to use based on the book’s vibe. $3+

Image from TheAquarianArtisan on Etsy Get a metal bookmark that’s totally you with your choice of birthstone and zodiac sign. $15

Image from AstralGravy on Etsy Every book lover needs a tote bag to carry around their books, and every astrology lover needs a way to show off their sign. $15

Image from Merhoff & Larkin on Amazon This glow-in-the-dark constellation blanket will be the coziest part of any astrology lover’s reading nook. It also comes in pink! $35

Image from TILANY on Amazon Everyone knows books are best served with a cup of tea. These zodiac sign mugs will keep you caffeinated in style. $21

