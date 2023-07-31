Starry-Eyed Gifts for Astrology and Book Lovers

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.
Fun fact: People who love reading books also often love reading the planets. Some of us even look to the skies to divine what books we should read. (You can, too, with Book Riot’s monthly horoscopes and book recommendations.) If you know someone who loves the zodiac almost as much as they love the library, these gifts for astrology and book lovers will capture their heart. Or maybe that description fits you, and you’ll find something special to gift to yourself.
We’ve got bookmarks. We’ve got journals. We’ve got swag for your reading nook. These bookish astrology gifts will make you see stars! In addition to these goodies, may I also recommend a very special book written by Book Riot, Reading the Stars? It’s a delightful guide to bookish astrology, including what your sign says about your reading life, authors that share your sign, book recommendations, and more, all with lovely illustrations. If you’re looking for other zodiac-inspired books to throw in with these gifts, check out Postcolonial Astrology by Alice Sparkly Kat for nonfiction readers, the Written in the Stars series by Alexandria Bellefleur for romance lovers, and Zodiac by Romina Russell for fantasy fans. Now, let’s get to the good stuff!
Gifts for Astrology and Book Lovers
You’re never too old for a board book! Astrology Mixology is a book of zodiac-inspired cocktail recipes and a set of pop-out coasters all in one. $13
Be the star of your own story with this personalized birth chart book. Provide your birth date, time, and location, and you’ll get a beautiful hardcover book with over 40 pages of detailed explanations of your astrological chart. $80
You can never have too many beautiful journals! This customizable journal comes in all 12 signs of the zodiac, and you can even choose your cover and engraving colors. $29
