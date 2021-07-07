Get Ready for a PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Dating Show

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Streaming platform Peacock announced a reality dating series inspired by Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. Variety reported that “Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance” will transport its heroine, court, and suitors to a castle in the countryside in a Regency-style England. According to Peacock’s Twitter announcement, the “as-yet-unknown heroine” will choose her suitor with the help of her court.

Hear ye, hear ye… Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance is coming soon to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/s43fmIlP3Z — Peacock (@peacockTV) July 7, 2021

