Get Ready for a PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Dating Show
Streaming platform Peacock announced a reality dating series inspired by Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. Variety reported that “Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance” will transport its heroine, court, and suitors to a castle in the countryside in a Regency-style England. According to Peacock’s Twitter announcement, the “as-yet-unknown heroine” will choose her suitor with the help of her court.
