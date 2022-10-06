Get Paid $2k to ReWrite the Ending of Game of Thrones
USDish is offering a fan of fantasy the opportunity to win $2,000 plus a swag box worth $350. To win the prizes, first a fan must apply and be selected by USDish. They will then be expected to watch 40 hours of the following fantasy TV series over the course of 30 days: Game of Thrones, The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power.
The selected fan will then choose which of the series is the best, provide a short review vlog, and write a summary of an alternative ending to Game of Thrones.
To apply, fantasy fans must write 100 words or less explaining why they’re the perfect person for the job before October 21, 2022, 12:00 PM MST. Those interested can apply here.
Also In This Story Stream
- Drag Queen Bingo at Library Cancelled After Threats, Though Majority Support It
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
- The Most Popular Horror Novels of the Past 5 Years, According to Goodreads
- Canadian Right-Wing Book Banning Groups Don’t Know How School Boards Work
- Authors Who Made the Time100 Next List This Year
- Most Popular Comic Book Superhero by State
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
- City of Chicago and Chicago Public Library Declare Themselves Book Sanctuaries
- 5,100 Free Library Cards Issued by Brooklyn Library in Fight Against Book Banning