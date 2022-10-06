Get Paid $2k to ReWrite the Ending of Game of Thrones

USDish is offering a fan of fantasy the opportunity to win $2,000 plus a swag box worth $350. To win the prizes, first a fan must apply and be selected by USDish. They will then be expected to watch 40 hours of the following fantasy TV series over the course of 30 days: Game of Thrones, The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power.

The selected fan will then choose which of the series is the best, provide a short review vlog, and write a summary of an alternative ending to Game of Thrones.

To apply, fantasy fans must write 100 words or less explaining why they’re the perfect person for the job before October 21, 2022, 12:00 PM MST. Those interested can apply here.