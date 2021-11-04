20 Must-Read Genre-Blending Romance Books To Satisfy Your Needs

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What I love about romance in books (or any other format) is that it fits perfectly with every scenario. There’s a murderer inside the house, but oh I just fell for the cute investigator trying to find them? Hello, a mystery romance. I’ve entered a magic academy where my childhood rival constantly outdoes me? Yes, a fantasy romance. These next must-read genre-blending romance books will brighten up your world and satisfy multiple interests.

As you can see, romance can be and is everywhere — that’s the beauty of it. Genre-blending books really give you a little bit of everything you love, creating a wonderful piece of content. For example, when I’m on Twitter, I constantly see people search for adult fantasy romance books. The fantasy genre is well-loved by many readers and it’s often a comfort genre for them. Adventures, magic, creatures — you find yourself relating to a world that you won’t ever see in your lifetime. And if you add a romance to that? People just go wild for it.

If your heart cannot choose what to read, choose that genre-blending romance novel you bought three months ago and left on your shelves. It may just be your new favorite book of the year.

Romance Meets Fantasy

If you want to pick up a fantasy book but also a romance book, why not both? Fantasy romance is a huge hit every single time.

That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming If you want a fun, comical, and steamy read, look no further because this one should be your next choice. When Cinnamon accidentally saves a demon while drunk, her life quickly changes. It’s then when the demon asks her for help to rescue all the other demons from the same witch who is enslaving them.

Deal With the Demon by Chace Verity I know that some people might look for a soft fantasy romance. Deal With the Demon can provide you with a fun experience! This sweet novella about a single mom of two who needs help taking care of her daily life is a wonderful comfort read for many. Help arrives as a QR code. And when Heidi scans it, what comes from it is a demon named Drystan whose only care in the world is to bring her success.

Radiance by Grace Draven What you will find in this title is a superb slow-burn romance set in a fantastical world. A political alliance between the human kingdom of Gaur and the Kai kingdom of Bast-Haradis is needed. The prince of the Kai, Brishen, is committed to making this alliance by marrying Ildiko, the niece of the Gauri king. The thing is they find each other hideous, but the souls inside them? They understand each other.

A Heart of Blood and Ashes by Milla Vane Now, this fantasy romance is perfect if you’re looking for that epic fantasy world you love in Game of Thrones. Milla Vane has created a world that won’t disappoint. Both driven by revenge, Maddek and Yvenne find themselves falling for each other. On one side we have Maddek who wants to kill the corrupt king who murdered his parents even if it costs him the Parsathean crown. On the other side, we have Yvenne, a princess who is the last in the line of legendary warrior-queens. She proposes a marriage between them in order to achieve both their goals.

Bear With Me by Lucy Eden If we’re talking about genre-blending romance books, we need to mention shifters, of course. And this story is a soft and romantic tale of two people who unexpectedly meet under unusual circumstances. Influencer Chellie just recently broke up with her boyfriend who then publicly confessed his love for his new girlfriend immediately after breaking up. Her sponsors think she needs a break and give her a small vacation in the woods! Relax, recharge and rehab, right? Of course, she has to make a few sponsored posts, but it sounds like the perfect little trip for her. This is before she meets the grumpy lumberjack who runs the resort.

Foxen Bloom by Parker Foye Gods and magic take you on a ride in this fantastical romance novel. Every season, hunters go into the woods attempting to capture the white-tailed stag. Legends say that if you capture it, there will prosperity, and when hope is needed, you do everything in your power to obtain it. Fenton, the god of the forest, watches the hunters each and every day, failing at the task. But when Prior enters the woods in order to ask the god to save his sister from a sickness, his life slowly changes.

Romance Meets Historical Fiction

You don’t have to look too hard to find historical fiction in romance. Here are some options from Regency romance to tales set in the American west.

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton This not only is a period piece, it also has fantasy! Genre-blending romance book at its most powerful power. Cecilia is a prim and proper lady…who also happens to be a thief. She wants to be part of the Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels, but the ladies there think she hasn’t earned the spot yet. When they’re suddenly kidnapped by pirates in flying houses, she takes this opportunity to prove to them that she is as wicked as them. Of course, with the help of a dashing and charming pirate.

Destiny’s Surrender by Beverly Jenkins Most of the time Ms. Beverly Jenkins has hybrid romance books. Like for example this title here. Destiny’s Surrender is definitely a historical romance, but it also has a bit of suspense in it. The excitement when you first start reading the book won’t stop until the last page! Andrew Yates needs to start thinking about starting a family, but all the respectable women…don’t make his heart beat wildly. Then Billie Wells arrives at his ranch with a child in her arms, telling him that he is the father!

The Devil Comes Courting by Courtney Milan If you’re looking for a slow-burn romance, Courtney Milan is the right choice to make. You know that when you start one of her titles, you’re going to get the most comforting hug in the world when you finish. The Devil Comes Courting is about Captain Grayson Hunter and his search for a reclusive genius. He wants to find this genius so they can help him complete the first worldwide telegraphic network. But he thinks this person is a guy and who he finds is Ms. Amelia Smith instead.

A Rake Like You by Becky Michaels Whenever someone talks about historical romance, Becky Michaels needs to be mentioned. Charles Finch is £20,000 in debt and needs a rich heiress to marry. He sets his sights on Louisa Strickland’s sister, but he has a history with Louisa herself (they once had to have a fake courtship but it didn’t end well!) and she doesn’t trust him so well right now. Charles needs to prove he’s different from the way he was before, and maybe he can convince Louisa to marry a rake like him.

The Queer Principles of Kit Webb by Cat Sebastian Reformed highwayman Kit now runs a coffee shop, but he still pines for the heady rush of thievery. Things quickly change when Lord Holland walks through his doors! Percy is there to hire him to retrieve a book his father has that belonged to his mother. Kit refuses to participate but agrees to teach him the way to achieve this! Between lessons and kisses, can their hearts be stolen by each other?

Romance Meets Suspense

Now, let’s talk about suspense romance books, alright? I’m a sucker for thrilling, suspenseful books and movies because I never expect the twists and turns. I’m always on the edge of my seat! If you’re like me, I’m positive these next romance titles will be perfect for you.

Whiteout by Adriana Anders Antarctica wilderness: meet Angel Smith. She’s ready to leave you behind, but you decide to play a little bit with her after her research station is attacked and she has to run for her life. Now she is going to have to survive with the help of glaciologist Ford.

Death At Bunny Lane by Wynta Tyme Author Wynta Tyme constantly writes romantic suspense, so if this sub-genre is one of your favorites, I recommend checking out all of her books. Coal Eastly is the new security guard at the museum where Roux works. Roux’s an alpha girl who always goes for what she wants, and now Coal has walked through the doors. Before their romance starts, strange things start to happen in the museum.

Tempted by Sharon C. Cooper If you love a good romantic suspense story with lots of action, mystery, and romance, Sharon C. Cooper is the author you need to start reading. Tempted is the latest book in the Atlanta’s Finest series. Detective Ashton is ready to quit the police force, but first he needs to capture the man who murdered his sister. Because of this, he has no social life. But his life soon turns around when he meets a sassy bar owner.

Me Too by Eli B This wonderful story is going to capture your heart with its moving writing and beautiful romance! The author even said this book has a bit of Hades and Persephone. *swoons* Nadia and Luca crash into each other on their first meeting. The second time they meet they can’t help but feel a pull towards each other. But both of them are living lives that can’t factor love in them. Even though, every single thing they learn about each other makes their attraction grow stronger.

Romance Meets Comedy

Romcoms are comfort reads. They give you laughs and a romance? Perfection in (usually) less than 400 pages.

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun I’m a huge reality TV show fan, so The Charm Offensive has everything I’ve been searching for. A dating show, a tech wunderkid as its new star, a producer of said TV show who doesn’t have the best love life, and two people who find out that they have more chemistry than the star with his female co-stars.

Window Shopping by Tessa Bailey Christmas is knocking on our doors, but you can already start reading holiday romances with Tessa Bailey’s new book. This book is perfect for fans of Ted Lasso, because the hero is inspired by him. When a charming man named Aiden approaches Stella when she’s window watching, she thinks he’s weird. He’s too optimistic, too happy. Plus he tells her she should apply to the window dressing job position in that department store. Stella can’t help but feel a bit intrigued by this sunshine-y man.

A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria Alexis Daria returns to her Primas of Power series with her new book, A Lot Like Adios. A story of estranged best friends, second-chance romance, and too many mixed emotions the protagonists will try to unravel. Gabe left home as soon as he turned 18. He left behind his family, his life, and his best friend. Michelle was heartbroken and she still hasn’t forgotten about him. Now, Gabe is returning to New York to open up a new gym and he needs Michelle’s help for the new marketing campaign.

I Kissed A Girl by Jennet Alexander Romances set in the movie industry are always so fun to read! There’s always drama, fame, and paparazzi, making a good love story come to life. Lilah is a young actress who wants to become more than a B-list star. When a breakout role appears in front of her, she takes it as an opportunity to prove to everyone she has everything to become a hit. On the set, Lilah meets Noa, a brilliant makeup artist who is ready to help Lilah achieve her dreams.

The Donut Trap by Julie Tieu Debut romantic comedy The Donut Trap is a foodie romance fan’s dream. Jasmine Tran has found herself back home, working at her parents’ donut shop. The only thing Jasmine wants is to break free for her parents’ constant nagging. But when the shop’s rent goes up, they turn to rely on her more so than ever. Help comes in the form of an old college crush, Alex Lai, and Jasmine isn’t sure what she just got herself into.

Romance is my favorite genre. I love the picture of the main characters finding that special person(s) with who they can share their lives, but also like…with a little bit of something else, you know? It’s not only finding romance in a typical setting, but maybe they can find it while they save the world. Maybe they can find romance while they fight a criminal syndicate trying to kidnap them every chance they get. In a world where not everything is flowers and rainbows, it’s nice to share your life with another being. If you’re looking for more romance books, check out this list of coffee shop romances.