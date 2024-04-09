Genre Blend Day
Welcome to Genre Blend Day!

Flatiron Books, publisher of The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

Set in the Spanish Golden Age, during a time of high‑stakes political intrigue and glittering wealth, The Familiar follows Luzia, a servant in the household of an impoverished Spanish nobleman who reveals a talent for little miracles. Her social‑climbing mistress demands Luzia use her gifts to win over Madrid’s most powerful players but what begins as simple amusement takes a dangerous turn. Luzia will need to use every bit of her wit and will to survive—even the help of Guillén Santángel, an immortal familiar whose own secrets could prove deadly for them both. The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo is on sale now.

Why pick one genre when you can have multiple? Whether you’re in a reading slump, looking to explore new-to-you genres, or simply revel in the unexpected, genre blends can be an exciting way to shake up your reading life. And you’re in luck! Today, we’re celebrating all things genre blending. Do you want history + horror? Romance + space? Or even blends that transcend genre definition? We’ve got you. Stick it in the blender, and let’s go!