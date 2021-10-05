‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Debuts

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been itching to see more of the white-haired dragonriders of House Targaryen, your wait is over. The first glimpses of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon were revealed during an HBO European launch event.

The new series comes after a poorly received conclusion to the eight season of Game of Thrones‘ and will be based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood series. The story takes place in the land of Westeros 200 hundred years before everything in Game of Thrones, and will show the rise of the House Targaryen as well as the Targaryen civil war.

Fans will be excited to see a Westeros that is familiar, yet very different. It looks like there will still be all the great (and gory!) fight scenes that made GOT so engaging, as well as the court intrigue, full of alliances and betrayal. There are also, naturally, considerably more Targaryens walking around. When we were first introduced to the bloodline, there were only two —then quickly one—left. This trailer shows the family numbered and thriving.

Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen and provides the voice over for the trailer: “Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood. Dreams didn’t make us king … dragons did.” Smith says as images of swords, fire, and white-haired Targaryens flash.

House of the Dragon will also star Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and Steve Toussaint. It’s slated to hit screens sometime in 2022.

