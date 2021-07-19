9 Funny Chapter Book Series That Will Keep Kids Giggling

Wayside School is back in session! Your favorite students and teachers are all here in this newest installment in Newbery Medal-winning author Louis Sachar's bestselling series.



That includes Sharie, who loves her striped-and-spotted umbrella more than anything; Kathy, who has a bad case of oppositosis; Jason, who has to read the longest book in the world; and the rest of Mrs. Jewls’s class on the thirtieth floor, who are busily collecting toenail clippings.



Everyone is scrambling to prepare for the all-important Ultimate Test, but meanwhile, there is a mysterious Cloud of Doom looming above them…