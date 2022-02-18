15 Laugh Out Loud Funny Books for Teens

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In my experience as a librarian for teenagers, they not only crave a wide variety of books, but they are especially looking for funny books for teens. And, my opinion is that teens need as much levity as they can find in this day and age.

School libraries are one way to create a portal to decreased anxiety, routine, and familiarity. There are a ton of funny YA out there from diverse voices. That is another goal of mine, of course, to try and ensure students can find themselves in the books they borrow from their library. Funny books in particular allow teens to see themselves caught up in awkward situations, and these books allow them to see that everyone feels awkward – no one really knows what they are doing. It is part of a shared experience that is unique to literature and especially unique to YA lit because it is aimed a very particular audience, even as it transcends that audience. We’ve written funny YA book lists in the past, and it’s always a good idea to have more in the bank.

My goal is to help other librarians and caretakers find great YA books that they can add to their shelves. I hope these funny books for teens make it to your shelf as well. Enjoy!

LOL With These Funny Books For Teens

Not My Problem by Ciara Smyth Aideen has a lot of problems of her own but instead of focusing on them she decides to try and solve other people’s woes. Cue Meabh, an overachiever who is having a meltdown over school work and other pressures. Aideen’s solution? Push her down a set of stairs, she gets a sprained ankle, and boom, her overfilled schedule can be forgotten about. Aideen’s new problem is that she now has a waiting list of “customers” hoping to have their problems fixed as well! A very funny YA story with memorable characters.

The Field Guide to the North American Teenager by Ben Philippe Norris hides his true self behind a wall of snarky opinions and clever insights into everything. When he moves from Canada to Texas, he finds that he needs to build this wall even higher. However, just when things seem to be easing up for him, he screws everything up during prom night. It’s then that he starts to realise that he might need to be himself and let his guard down if he’s going to let people see the real person. This is a funny, sweet story.

Be Dazzled by Ryan La Sala Raffy wants to create an amazing cosplay costume. His goal: to earn recognition and sponsorship for his work. He wants to showcase his creation at the latest convention. There’s just one stumbling block: his primary competition is his ex boyfriend, Luca. A new LGBTQ romcom story that teens will really love!

Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant Anyone who loved To All the Boys I Loved Before by Jenny Han will adore this new romcom. Tessa, 16, spends her time watching romantic films and writing her own romance stories. Getting accepted into a creative arts program seems like the perfect fit, but what happens is she experiences the worst writer’s block in the universe. Determined to get her out of it, her friends send her on a mission to experience a real life fantasy romance.

Big Bones by Laura Dockrill A truly refreshing read, with an honest and hilarious narrator that you will really love. The book will help readers consider body image in a brand new way and help others empathise with people who look and act differently than they do. A very unique writing style makes this one not to be missed.

The Marvelous Mirza Girls by Sheba Karim Noreen decides to follow her mother on a gap year visit to New Delhi in the hopes that the trip will cure her of her disastrous last year at school. While there, Noreen meets a boy that she feels could help her forget her troubles…but a family scandal soon throws a wrench in the gears that may never get fixed.

Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean A sweet, heartwarming story about a teen girl trying her best to fit in without realising that fitting in to everyone else’s expectations isn’t the most important thing in the world. The story takes the reader between Japan and America as the main character Izzy tries to unlock the truth about her family.

Perfect on Paper by Sophie Gonzales A sharp, witty story about a girl named Darcy who gives relationship advice from her locker at school. Things go from bad to worse when there is a threat that her identity as the relationship advice provider could be revealed. Fans of Sex Education will really want to grab this book off the shelves.

The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F.C. Lee Genie’s goal is to get into a good university, specifically Harvard. When her town is attacked by a creature straight out of Chinese mythology, Genie discovers that her crush is holding the secret that just might save the world. Looks like her university plans are going to have to go on hold so she can help save humanity!

Who Put This Song On? by Morgan Parker Both funny and heart breaking, Morgan’s humour is what keeps her going in her conservative Christian school and white southern Californian town. Based on the author’s real life, this novel will have you laughing one minute and tearing up the next. It’s wonderful book, so don’t miss it!

Rent a Boyfriend by Gloria Chao A hilarious and sharp comedy about a girl who decides to rent a boyfriend to impress her very hard to impress parents. Putting on a fake persona, Drew, the rental, soon shows Chloe who he is as a real person and the two begin to fall in love. When this happens, Chloe’s carefully constructed plans for her future begin to unravel before her eyes.

A Pho Love Story by Loan Le Considered Romeo and Juliet crossed with Jenny Han, this is a hilarious teen comedy about two star crossed lovers who are thrown against their will into their parents’ restaurant rivalry. This is an old age feud that seems to go on forever, so can the two teens survive it? Or are they destined forever to be apart?

India Smythe Stands Up by Sarah Govett Fourteen-year-old India Smythe cannot stop having awkward situations land at her feet. Whether it’s with her friendship circle or with her parents, her life seems to be completely out of her hands and determined to make her die of embarrassment. When India decides to take matters into her own hands and create her own destiny, will things go her way or explode in her face?

Heartbreak Boys by Simon James Green Jack and Nate are both brokenhearted, as both were dumped. They decide they are going to embark on a mission together. Their goal? Prove to the world using Instagram that they are completely over their exes. During this nearly disastrous journey of self expression they discover there might be a spark between them…or is it simply the thrill of spurning your ex?

If This Gets Out: A Novel by Sophie Gonzales & Cale Dietrich A bright, funny, and heartwarming story about a successful boy band that appears all good on the surface but in reality they are seeing cracks form in their mental health. Exploring the dark side of fame with wit and sharp edges, this is a great story that many will relate to, even if they haven’t been in a boy band!

There you have it, some great funny books for teens. These are all amazing ways to break free from the dreaded reader’s block!