15 Fun Bookmarks to Color for Adults and Kids
Looking for a fun, bookish activity for adults and kids that love to color? Find amazing bookmarks to color! There are tons of designs, themes, and patterns out there of bookmarks to color for all age groups and skill levels. Characters, animals, aliens, scenery, patterns, designs, flowers, and more. And lots of them are available to buy and print at home from talented artists and designers.
Some sites like Classroom Doodles, Smiling Colors, and others even offer free, printable bookmarks. So, bust out your coloring tools of choice: crayons, colored pencils, markers, watercolors, or whatever you prefer. Make sure you have your trusty sharpener at your side and some scrap paper to test out your color schemes and creative designs.
Floral bookmarks with bookish messages from Etsy shop MissyPrintableDesign
Geometric shape printable bookmarks from Etsy shop KetkiFadnis
Set of 9 diamond-shaped nature and scenery bookmarks from Etsy shop cutelittleprint
Plantable bookmarks to color or write your TBR on from Etsy shop Sproutty. Printed on seed paper, you can plant them when you’re done using them to save your page.
Dragon bookmarks from Etsy shop ArtbySamanthaJean
Cute elephant corner bookmarks from Etsy shop Hattifant
Cat design bookmarks from Etsy shop KetkiFadnis
Printable coloring book of 50 bookmarks from Etsy shop PatternBoom
Set of 12 hearts and love themed bookmarks from Etsy shop bySarahRenaeClark
Mountain scene bookmarks from Etsy shop ArtemisCardsAndGifts
Bookmarks to Color for Kids
Cute animal bookmarks from Etsy shop heathercashart
Ocean scene bookmarks from Etsy shop Hattifant
Set of 8 space-themed bookmarks from Etsy shop SpiritOwlPrints
Cute dinosaur bookmarks from Etsy shop KraftbyKaylee
Llama bookmarks for kids from Etsy shop PangolinPrintables
If you’re up for more coloring or if you’re looking for the perfect gift, check out these other posts on Book Riot: 16 of the Best Adult Coloring Books or 15 Literature-Themed Adult Coloring Books.