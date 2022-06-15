Quiz: Are You Frog or Toad?
Frog and Toad were created in the 1970 children’s book Frog and Toad Are Friends by the amazing author and illustrator Arnold Lobel. I grew up reading and loving the antics of these friends who at first seem like opposites. Each story about these amphibious fellows is propelled forward by the differences between their personalities. Frog is enthusiastic, effusively positive, and laid back. Toad is more cynical, uptight, and comfort-loving. Their adventures were simple. Flying a kite. Mailing a letter. Doing household chores. But against these everyday tasks were complex character development and a deeply nuanced friendship.
Frog and Toad are set up as opposites and foils to each other. And in many ways they are. But in the qualities that matter — like loyalty, kindness, and generosity to name a few — they are very much the same. Arnold Lobel himself once said, “Frog and Toad are really two aspects of myself.” We all probably have a little Frog and a little Toad inside of us. But even so, you can answer the following 10 questions in this Frog and Toad Quiz to find out which character you are most like. Are you cheerful and light-hearted like Frog? Careful and contemplative like Toad? You are 10 questions away from discovering the answer!
