Frog and Toad are set up as opposites and foils to each other. And in many ways they are. But in the qualities that matter — like loyalty, kindness, and generosity to name a few — they are very much the same. Arnold Lobel himself once said, “Frog and Toad are really two aspects of myself.” We all probably have a little Frog and a little Toad inside of us. But even so, you can answer the following 10 questions in this Frog and Toad Quiz to find out which character you are most like. Are you cheerful and light-hearted like Frog? Careful and contemplative like Toad? You are 10 questions away from discovering the answer!