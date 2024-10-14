Mystery and Thriller Promotions Freida McFadden’s Latest Proves Dating Has Never Been So Deadly Ryan Riss Oct 14, 2024 Ryan Riss Staff Writer View All posts by Ryan Riss You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Ann Patchett's Nonfiction Picks for Fall, and More Nonfiction News 5 "Classic" Comics You Can Skip (and What to Read Instead) 10 More Books to Add to Your TBR in 2024! Coasty Mysteries: New, Nordic Mysteries and Thrillers to Read this Fall Cozy Historical Fantasy For Fall