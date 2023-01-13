Freedom to Read Advocacy Institute for High Schoolers Accepting Applications

In a fantastic collaboration between two top-notch institutions working against censorship and book bans, high school students across the country are invited to apply to and take part in the Freedom to Read Advocacy Institute. Brooklyn Public Library–named Librarians of the Year from Library Journal for their Books Unbanned program–and PEN America–a leader in tracking and elucidating the current landscape of book bans–have teamed up to offer a four week, online training to help current high schoolers learn how to push back against the book bans impacting their schools, libraries, and communities.

This free program will include interactive workshops, the opportunity to develop personal advocacy plans, and the chance to meet both authors and other student activists dedicated to the cause of intellectual freedom. Among the guests are author Ashley Hope Pérez, creator of Girls Who Code Reshma Saujani, Florida Freedom to Read Project cofounder Jen Cousins, and student activists like Christina Ellis, Edha Gupta, and Jack Petocz.

Students who attend and participate in all four meetings will earn a certificate and join a cohort of “Freedom to Read Ambassadors.” Such distinction will allow students to attend and engage in future workshops and advocacy opportunities.

More importantly, students who attend will be ready to be leaders in the movement stripping them of their rights to read.

High school students can apply for the program here. The meetings will be held every Thursday evening in February from 5-6:45 pm Eastern Time. More information about the program is available on PEN America’s website.

