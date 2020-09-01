What’s an awkward alien girl to do when mere hours after her crush finally talks to her, said crush is snatched. Supposedly she ran away from home, but Ivy just knows that can’t be true. Along with Rosa’s left-behind dog, Smudge, Ivy sets off on a mission to find her friend before the strange aliens that roam the earth—or worse, the soldiers that hunt them down—get to her. Read it here.

A limited run print edition was also recently funded by backers on Kickstarter.