One of the best parts about owning a Kindle is the convenience. Within moments of downloading, you can have a new book to enjoy — no bookstore or library trip required! But because all those ebook costs can add up after a while, it’s good to have resources for finding some free options, too. That’s where the best free Kindle books of 2021 come in.

This article is organized by two types of resources: free Kindle ebooks and books that are available for free through Kindle Unlimited. Be sure to check out both to find the best low-cost reads for your Kindle! And for more free Kindle recs from the previous year, take a look at our 2020 round-up.

8 Free Kindle Books: 2021 Options

A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens Set in both London and Paris, this atmospheric and action-packed novel tells the story of one man’s sacrifice during the French Revolution. Originally, this story was serialized in the 19th century. Now, you can read it all in one place and for free thanks to your Kindle!

The Jane Austen Collection by Jane Austen Are you ready for as many delightfully witty romances as you could possibly handle? The collected works of Jane Austen are available as a free Kindle ebook! This virtual omnibus includes Pride and Prejudice, Emma, Northanger Abbey, and some of the author’s early works as well. If you’ve never read a Jane Austen novel before, now’s your chance to dive right at no cost to you.

The Thousand and One Nights, Vol. 1 by Anonymous The Thousand and One Nights were said to be told by Princess Shahrazad. Every night, her husband would threaten to kill her like he had his previous wives. But Shahrazad continued to tell him stories that were so compelling, he continued to let her live for one more day. This volume collects many of the classic stories, including the story of Aladdin.

Les Misérables by Victor Hugo My philosophy is to stock my Kindle with doorstoppers so I always have plenty to read. If you’re of a similar mindset, it may be time to check out Les Misérables. After being imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread, Jean Valjean’s life was changed by the compassion of a local priest. This novel follows his redemption as well as those of the lives he affects through adopting a young orphan named Cosette.

The Book of Tea by Kazuo Okakura For over a century, The Book of Tea has been listed as a classic for both tea and literature lovers. Philosopher and art curator Kazuo Okakura explores tea ceremonies, Zen Buddhism, Taoism, and Japanese daily life with simplicity and grace that marked it as an instant classic.

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells This novel follows an unnamed inventor as he tests his new device, a machine with the power to travel through time. Through it, he unexpectedly finds himself in the year 802,701. Here, he meets the Eloi — a utopian community who seem to live in harmony and comfort — and begins to study them. But just as he decides to return to the 19th century, he discovers his time machine has been stolen.

The Complete Works by Edgar Allan Poe If you’re looking to deep dive into a well-known author’s works, try this free Poe collection. This collected works ebook includes The Raven, Annabel Lee, The Tell-Tale Heart, and plenty of the author’s best-loved works to keep you busy.

Jo’s Boys by Louisa May Alcott Jo’s Boys is the third book in Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women series, and it’s available as a free Kindle ebook. Follow Jo and her children — who are now all grown up — as they embark on separate journeys of self-discovery, triumph, and sorrow.

7 Free Books on Kindle Unlimited

An Extraordinary Union by Alyssa Cole Elle Burns, who was formerly enslaved, now works as a spy for the Union during the Civil War. Though it means temporarily giving up her freedom, it’s a sacrifice she’s willing to make. When she meets Malcolm McCall, a Secret Service detective, she feels an immediate connection. But when the two discover a Confederate plot with potentially dire consequences, they attempt to put their attraction aside and unravel the Confederate army’s plans together.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood The Handmaid’s Tale follows the story of Offred, a Handmaid in the dystopian Republic of Gilead. Although Offred is now fully integrated into the repressive life forced upon women in Gilead, she reflects on her life before — with her job, husband, and daughter. Satirical and haunting, this novel comments on a near-future scenario that at once seems impossible and too close for comfort.

The Murmur of Bees by Sofía Segovia, Translated by Simon Bruni As a baby, Simonopio was found abandoned under a bridge by Nana Reja. Because he was born disfigured and found covered in bees, townsfolk tend to stay away from him. But Simonopio is a precocious child with the power to see premonitions when he closes his eyes. As he grows older, his visions and special connection with bees protects his adoptive family in unexpected ways.

The Lord of the Rings: One Volume by J.R.R. Tolkien Have you been waiting for an excuse to read the Lord of the Rings trilogy? Now here’s your chance! Follow Frodo Baggins, a hobbit from the Shire, as he embarks on a perilous quest to destroy a ring with the power to corrupt anything in its grasp. And if you’re ready for a total Tolkien reading marathon, The Hobbit and The Silmarillion are also on Kindle Unlimited.

The Weight of Ink by Rachel Kadish The Weight of Ink follows two women — one in 17th century Europe and the other in 20th century America — as their lives intersect in unexpected ways. Scholar Helen Watts is called in to study Jewish documents found in a former student’s apartment. Through these papers, she uncovers the life of Ester Velasquez, a rabbi’s scribe in London during the 1660s.

The Vine Witch by Luanne G. Smith Elena Boureanu is a vine witch, one whose spells help create the magic-touched wine of the Château Renard vineyard. When a curse banishes her to the marshlands, she and her beloved vineyards fall into disrepair. Once she is finally able to break the spell, she discovers that the handsome Jean-Paul now owns the Château Renard — and he doesn’t believe in magic. If Elena wants to save her vineyard, she must convince Jean-Paul that all the winemaking techniques in the world cannot compare to a well-placed spell.

The Storyteller’s Secret by Sejal Badani When journalist Jaya miscarries, she and her husband are left devastated in a marriage that seems to be falling apart. To find comfort and closure, she embarks on a trip to her hometown in India. But as she arrives, she uncovers family stories and secrets through the friendship of Ravi — her grandmother’s former servant and closest friend.

If you’re interested in strategies for finding more free Kindle ebooks, be sure to check out this resource as well. And for Kindle Unlimited books specifically, try 50 of the Best Kindle Unlimited Books You Can Read in 2020.