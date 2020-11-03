Soothe Election Night Anxiety With These 7 Free Coloring Pages

If you’ve been more stressed out over the last few weeks than you’ve been stressed out over the last few years, welcome to the club. With the U.S. election today, nerves are at an all-time high amid the rise of fascism, continued racism and injustice, and the global pandemic, among other things. We need to keep fighting, no matter the outcome of this election, but even the most hardened, energetic, passionate justice seekers need a mental break to reconnect with themselves, shut off screens, and simply be. Enter: this election year’s roundup of free coloring pages.

These free coloring pages come from across the internet and feature designs that range from simple to intricate. They are both fun and meditative, meant to help you step back for an hour, two hours, or a whole evening and sooth your nerves, even just a tiny bit.

I’ve done what I can to trace these free coloring pages back to their creators, but it’s not always possible.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Grab your colored pencils, markers, and crayons and let your creative self be free. Note: you will want to download these images, which are 700 pixels wide here, and adjust the size to your preference.

Free Coloring Pages

This owl coloring page is a sample from Creative Haven Owls Coloring Book. There are additional sample pages on Dover’s website.

These flowers are meditative to look at! From Alisa Burke.

This is an absolutely beautiful coloring page featuring two disabled folx of color. The above image was created by Micah Bazant, and rather than download that one, click here to access a PDF file of the image.

During quarantine, Bump Galletta made a ton of awesome, unique coloring sheets, all available for free here.

Tattoo artist Skinque shares this beautiful and intricate moth, along with three other free coloring pages.

A dreamy fairy to color from Audrey Kawaski.

Via patron, Leslie of TipsyScribbles offers up this gorgeous midnight feast to color.

Want more free coloring sheets? Score a ton through #ColorOurCollections, a collaborative effort developed by a series of libraries and research institutions. You can also check out an earlier roundup of free artist coloring pages.