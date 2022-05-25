Flower Face Covers in YA

Claire Ahn, author with Penguin Random House For fans of Anna and the French Kiss and Loveboat Taipei, this effervescent debut takes readers on a journey to the place where trends are born—Seoul, Korea—where Melody Lee unwillingly moves with her family and must start a new life, a new school…and maybe a new romance.

I like to keep an eye on cover trends because I think they can be fun to watch, and because sometimes they can be weirdly, delightfully specific. The latest one I couldn’t help but notice this spring is something I’ve affectionally come to call “flower face covers.” They usually feature a close up of a girl’s face surrounded by flowers, and while that sounds pretty or romantic, what’s great about this trend is that it runs the range from dreamy to downright creepy — and intentionally so! So without further ado, feast your eyes on some new flower face covers to adorn your shelves with!

Note: I enjoy this trend and would love to see iterations of it featuring more characters of color.

Horrid by Katrina Leno After the death of her dad, Jane and her mom move from California to Maine to live in the creepy old house her mom grew up in. Strange things start happening, and when Jane discovers a hidden child’s bedroom that’s been perfectly preserved, she has to wonder what her mom is hiding. I love the contrast of the blonde girl and the black roses, and the way they’re placed on her eyes — chilling!

Primal Animals by Julia Lynn Rubin Arlee is sent to a remote summer camp in the North Caroline wilderness after she fails to live up to her mom’s expectations. At first, the camp seems to be a respite as she makes friends…but soon odd moments and strange actions put Arlee on edge. So, I’m fudging with this one because it’s not florals, but I love the greenery and the moth wings — so striking!

Belladonna by Adalyn Grace (August 20, 2022) Signa is a wealthy orphan raised by a string of guardians who all seem to meet an untimely end. But her newest guardian lives on an estate full of secrets…and when her mother’s ghost appears claiming she was poisoned, it’s up to Signa to get to the bottom of the mystery. I like that the florals are delicate here, although just getting the bottom half of her face reminds me of the headless girl cover trend from a decade ago!

The Depths by Nicole Lesperance (September 13, 2022) Addie is stuck on the most awkward vacation ever, tagging along on her mom’s honeymoon. Eulalie Island is beautiful, but there’s something off about it. As she discovers its magic and beauty, she also uncovers the island’s dark secrets and begins to wonder if she’ll ever be able to leave. So much about this cover is a big yes from me — the flowers, the way the girl’s face is turned and in partial shadow, the look of fear (or surprise?) on her face. I can’t wait to devour this one.

The Sacrifice by Rin Chupeco (October 4, 2022) The island of Kisapmata is said to harbor great power and great secrets, so naturally a Hollywood film crew is arrogant enough to think they can capture it on film. They’re guided by local teen Alon, who knows that as soon as they’ve arrived, they’re cursed, and it’ll be up to her to convince them to turn back before it’s too late. I love the creepy dead hands covering the girl’s face and the pink florals. Talk about a mood of a cover!

Where Darkness Blooms by Andrea Hannah (February 21, 2023) In a town famous for its endless sunflower fields and missing women, the daughters of two recently missing women discover terrible secrets and are determined to get to the bottom of their mother’s disappearances. Who knew sunflowers could look so creepy? Not me!

