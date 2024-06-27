Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
We’re just about halfway through the year, folks. If you’re like me, it seems like too much and not enough has happened in these six months! Wherever you are in life, make sure to take some time to relax. Maybe even with one of these comics.

Bookish Goods

Four paperweights made from painted rocks with images from old superhero comics applied on top

Comic Book Paperweights by TheCoastOffice

These handmade paperweights are by far the best and nerdiest way to keep your loose papers safe! $10

New Releases

Nue's Exorcist Vol 1 cover

Nue’s Exorcist Volume One by Kota Kawae

In this new series, you’ll follow Gakuro, who has spent his life trying to ignore the spirits that only he can see. But when he meets Nue, a spirit who asks him to exorcise his school, Nue might finally have to use his ability — or end up joining the afterlife before his time.

Brittle Joints cover

Brittle Joints by Maria Sweeney

Living with Bruck syndrome means that Sweeney’s bones and joints get increasingly more fragile as she ages, requiring her to use a wheelchair and cope with frequent fractures. Despite the pain of her condition and the frustration of the American healthcare system, she still finds joy in her art and the people who care about her.

Riot Recommendations

Today’s Riot Rec theme is: first jobs! We’ve all got to do something sometime. In these comics, kids learn how to cope with the responsibility of employment!

PAWS Gabby Gets it Together cover

PAWS: Gabby Gets it Together by Nathan Fairbairn and Michele Assarasakorn

The first in a series, this comic follows three best friends who love dogs and can’t have any. So what do Gabby, Priya, and Mindy do? Start a dog-walking business! But there’s one thing they didn’t count on: their different personalities causing chaos at every turn. The trio will have to act fast if they want to save their business, their friendship, and their cute clients!

Mabuhay! cover

Mabuhay! by Zachary Sterling

Althea and JJ work at their family’s food truck — very, very reluctantly. It’s not exactly the kind of job that will make you popular in school, nor is Filipino folklore a hip and trending topic, no matter what their mother thinks. But when supernatural creatures threaten their food truck, the siblings realize that that folklore might just save the day!

So what was your first job? I think mine was helping a neighbor water her garden while she was on vacation!