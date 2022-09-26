Fighting Misinformation in the School Library

MAKE IT FUN

It’s not all doom and gloom, I have to make the lessons fun otherwise, in my opinion, they won’t learn anything. I print off funny stories that could be both fake or real, it’s hard to tell. These are usually weird news stories like the one where a guy wins the lottery and decides to have thousands of pounds of cow manure dumped on his boss’s front lawn. I put the students into groups of five and give each group a different story. Their job is to read the story and work together to determine if it is real or not. Before this, I will have prepped them on the kind of language and grammar to look out for in regards to misinformation — sensational words or bad grammar and so on. The catch is that only one of the stories are true, I get the kids and their English teacher to vote on which one is true. All of the stories are light hearted and weird, which makes the session a lot of fun and creates a good learning opportunity.

In my experience, using these two methods, you can learn a lot about what teens are thinking in regards to misinformation and how it affects them. Yes, there is a level of apathy yet in my opinion there are also many who are hyper-aware of it and who are thinking critically. It is not an easy battle but an essential one and libraries are and should be on the front line.