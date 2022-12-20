QUIZ: Which Fictional Library is Your Perfect Match?

There are few things better than walking through the doors of a library, knowing you can browse to your hearts content and then leave with a towering stack of new books to read. And that fondness readers share for libraries makes reading books about libraries feel especially special. Don’t you just love that moment when a character steps foot into a magical library filled with grimoires for the first time? Or how about when a librarian reveals a labyrinthine maze of books underneath the stacks? I think of books like The Cat Who Saved Books and The City of Dreaming Books, where underground mazes and city streets are lined with the spines of thousands of thousands upon titles. Maybe it’s because I can think of nothing sweeter than being surrounded by books, but that just appeals to me.

So if you sometimes drift off to sleep at night by designing your dream bookshelves or imagining which fictional library would be most fun to live in, you’ve stumbled across the perfect quiz. You can finally put those questions to rest — although I recommend keeping the daydreams. All you have to do is answer some questions about your reading aesthetic and our carefully calibrated quiz — run by bookworms and powered by fairy dust — will tell you exactly which fictional library is your perfect match. Go on — another great bookish adventure awaits!

Find out all the possible results you could get as your fictional library match below!

The Oxford Institute of Translation, a.k.a. Babel from Babel by R.F. Kuang

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Bag End Library from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien

The Great Library of Summershall from Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

The Library of All Things from The Library of Fates by Aditi Khorana

The Unwritten Wing from The Library of the Unwritten by A.J. Hackwith

The Great Library of Zosma from Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor

Here are some more fun quizzes to check out: