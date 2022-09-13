QUIZ: Choose Your Favorite Fictional Families and Get a Book Recommendation About Family

Scout Press Candice Carty-Williams returns with another witty and insightful novel about the power of family—even when they seem like strangers. Dimple Pennington knows of her half siblings, but she doesn’t really know them. Five people who don’t have anything in common except for faint memories of being driven through Brixton in their dad’s gold jeep, and some complex abandonment issues. But then a dramatic event brings her half siblings Nikisha, Danny, Lizzie, and Prynce crashing back into her life. When they’re all forced to reconnect with Cyril Pennington, the absent father they never really knew, things get even more complicated.

I love reading books centered around families. They tend to be character-driven, nuanced, and relatable, as we all know how complicated families can be. Some of the greatest books of all time — and stories from all types of entertainment — dive into family dynamics. If you love a little family drama, then there are countless books to tickle your fancy. This quiz is designed to help you find your next favorite book about a fascinating family, all by picking your favorite fictional families from movies, television, and literature. Take a stroll down memory lane and choose some of the families that have most shaped you or intrigued you. You’ll be rewarded with a book you’re sure to love.

The possible results of this quiz run the gamut from fiction to nonfiction, comedy to tragedy, historical to contemporary. When it comes to genre, we’ve got memoirs, literary fiction, fantasy, thriller, and more. All are thought-provoking and full of complex family relationships, and one is destined to be your match from the quiz. Once you’ve taken the quiz, scroll down to see the full list of possible results. If you love reading about families, you might as well add them all to your TBR!

Fictional Families Quiz Results The Family Compound by Liz Parker After an unexpected death, five cousins are left with 150 acres of land in the Vermont mountains. The catch? They must unanimously agree to keep the property and pay for its care, or unanimously agree to sell it.

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova As the end of Orquídea Divina’s life draws near, she summons her descendants to collect their secretive inheritance. Years later, her strange gifts have affected her family in unique ways. But when someone tries to destroy Orquídea’s line by picking them off one by one, the family travels to Ecuador to discover their matriarch’s secrets before it’s too late.

The Man Who Could Move Clouds by Ingrid Rojas Contreras Ingrid Rojas Contreras’s family believes some of them are touched by magic, an ability to speak to the dead, see the future, heal, and move clouds. Part of the family sees what they call “the secret” as a gift, while others see it as a curse.

Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow The women of the North family have had more than their share of tragedy — violent men, racism, and lynching, to name a few. But they also have incredible gifts. Some can heal through nursing. August has a singing voice that can blow people away. And Joan’s paintings might just change the world.

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xóchitl González From the outside, wedding planner Olga and her politician brother Prieto are doing well. But the truth is that their family is dysfunctional, and their absent, radical mother’s help is only making things worse. As the various forces in Olga’s collide, she must reckon with her own family’s past and present.

On a Night of a Thousand Stars by Andrea Yaryura Clark College student Paloma returns to her home in Argentina for her diplomat father’s annual summer soirée. After hearing a strange comment from a party guest and college friend of her father’s, she decides to learn more about her father’s past. Paloma’s curiosity shows her a dark side of Argentina’s history, reveals her family’s hidden secrets, and puts her in grave danger.

Seeing Ghosts by Kat Chow From a young age, Kat Chow was fixated on death, particularly on the idea that her mother might die. And when she was a teenager, her fear was realized when her mother passed away quickly from cancer. In this memoir, she grapples with the loss of her mother, how it changed her relationships with her father and sisters, and the way death shapes what we know — and can never know — about our loved ones.

This is Not a Pity Memoir by Abi Morgan Abi Morgan’s life was upended one day when she found her partner Jacob unconscious in their home. She spent a hellish six months trying to hold their family together as Jacob was in a coma. When Jacob finally woke up, it seemed like their family had been granted a second chance — until they realized Jacob didn’t recognize Abi and was convinced she was an imposter.

Why Didn’t You Tell Me? by Carmen Rita Wong Carmen Rita Wong always felt like an outsider in her community and in her own family. She was born to a Dominican mother and a Chinese father, but was mostly raised by an Italian stepfather in a tumultuous household full of half-siblings. Her understanding of herself and her background changed dramatically when she learned her mother had several long-held secrets about Carmen’s father.

Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine In 1930s Denver, Luz is distraught when her older brother is run off by a white mob. She survives on her earnings as a laundress and tea leaf reader, but finds a new purpose when she starts having visions of her ancestors on the nearby Indigenous Lost Territory. As Luz pieces together her visions, she understands that she is the only person who can preserve her family’s history.

Thanks for taking this fictional families quiz! You might also enjoy:

QUIZ: Build a Survival Plan and Get Your Next Survival Thriller Read

QUIZ: Pick a Teen Movie, Get a YA Book Recommendation

QUIZ: Find Your Next Vacation Read