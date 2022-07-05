7 Fiction Audiobooks for Disability Pride Month!

The incredible Adjoa Andoh performs one of my favorite romance series. In the first book in a trilogy that focuses on three sisters, we meet the eldest sister, Chloe, who has recently decided to move into an apartment on her own. In her life as a chronically ill woman, she has always had friends or family around to check in on her. So she’s ready for this new challenge. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that her new property manager is a very attractive, brooding artist.