Festive Fall Bookshelf Decorations
It’s a new season, which means a new bookshelf aesthetic. I love refreshing my bookshelves throughout the year, whether it’s fitting in new books or adding a touch of seasonal decor as the weather changes. No surprise then, that I’ve been putting out the pumpkins and jars of candy corn. It is that time of year, after all. But finding the perfect seasonal touches isn’t always an easy task. You want pieces that are easy to switch in and out and fit in with the rest of your decor. And, personally, one of my favorite places to find unique pieces I love is Etsy. The artisan marketplace is full of incredible finds. There’s always something unique to fit your style. And the items I’ve pulled together are the perfect place for you to get started on your own seasonal bookshelf decorating journey.
These festive fall bookshelf decorations are just what you need to spruce up your bookshelves for autumn. Pick a few favorites that fit your personal style or go all in for a big impact. There’s everything from seasonal touches to spooky Halloween decor. We’re talking pumpkin planters, skull bookends, and spell books galore! There’s a little something for everyone, whatever your style.
Pumpkin Planters
Pop some succulents into these adorable little pumpkins to add the perfect autumnal touch to your shelves. Price: $39.60
Spooky Candles
What’s better than a candle? A spooky candle! And these skull and crow candles come in all sorts of season scents from Cranberry Apple to Autumn Wreath. Price: $15.21
Poisons, Brews, and Spells Book Spines
Add some toxic poisons, brews & potions, and curses & spells to your bookshelf with these decorative black and silver books pines. Price: $37.80
Geometric Skull Planter Book Ends
Plants, pens, bookmarks– these geometric skull book ends are ready to hold all that and more while they keep your favorite fall books neatly in place. Price: $51.30
Book Page Pumpkins
Little pumpkins made from books–is there anything cuter? Price: $18.00
Leather Spell Book
Add some serious shock factor to your bookshelf with this eye-catching leather spell book. Just don’t go lighting any black flame candles around it, okay? Price: $32.99
Melting Candleholders
Get that haunted house vibe you’ve been going for by adding a few strategic melting candles around your books. Flickering mood lighting optional. Price: $35.72
Old Fashioned Poison Bottles
Could I interest you in a little poison? Don’t worry, these old fashioned brown medicine bottles don’t contain any actual dangerous chemicals, but their vintage labels will be enough to convince any stragglers perusing your shelves. Price: $8.00
Cute Ghost Figures
A couple of adorable little ghosts will be right at home next to your copy of The Haunting of Hill House. Price: $10.79
Poison Apple Spell Book
Put a spell book on display and hope no one uses any poison apples against you. Price: $26.00
Paper Mache Book Pumpkin
Set one of these adorable paper mache pumpkins atop your favorite books for a more subtle fall look. Price: $20.00
Book Page Leaf Garland
Drape this book page garland across your shelves for an easy bookshelf makeover. Price: $10.00
Stamped “Hello Pumpkin” Books
Find some empty shelf space for these stamped books to add a fun fall saying to your bookshelves. Price: $10.00
Stained Glass Spider
Hang this stained glass spider from the top of your bookshelf to add a touch of fun, gothic flair. Price: $34.99
Gothic Author Portraits
Speaking of gothic– how about a few famous gothic author portraits to place among your books? You’ll obviously want to pair them up with their famous works of fiction. Price: $15.00
Felt Ball Pumpkin Garland
And to add a final finishing touch, pick out a fun felt ball garland to hand across your bookshelves to add a pop of color and a festive feel. Price: $18.00
