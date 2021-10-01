This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s a new season, which means a new bookshelf aesthetic. I love refreshing my bookshelves throughout the year, whether it’s fitting in new books or adding a touch of seasonal decor as the weather changes. No surprise then, that I’ve been putting out the pumpkins and jars of candy corn. It is that time of year, after all. But finding the perfect seasonal touches isn’t always an easy task. You want pieces that are easy to switch in and out and fit in with the rest of your decor. And, personally, one of my favorite places to find unique pieces I love is Etsy. The artisan marketplace is full of incredible finds. There’s always something unique to fit your style. And the items I’ve pulled together are the perfect place for you to get started on your own seasonal bookshelf decorating journey.

These festive fall bookshelf decorations are just what you need to spruce up your bookshelves for autumn. Pick a few favorites that fit your personal style or go all in for a big impact. There’s everything from seasonal touches to spooky Halloween decor. We’re talking pumpkin planters, skull bookends, and spell books galore! There’s a little something for everyone, whatever your style.

Pop some succulents into these adorable little pumpkins to add the perfect autumnal touch to your shelves. Price: $39.60

What’s better than a candle? A spooky candle! And these skull and crow candles come in all sorts of season scents from Cranberry Apple to Autumn Wreath. Price: $15.21

Add some toxic poisons, brews & potions, and curses & spells to your bookshelf with these decorative black and silver books pines. Price: $37.80

Plants, pens, bookmarks– these geometric skull book ends are ready to hold all that and more while they keep your favorite fall books neatly in place. Price: $51.30

Little pumpkins made from books–is there anything cuter? Price: $18.00

Add some serious shock factor to your bookshelf with this eye-catching leather spell book. Just don’t go lighting any black flame candles around it, okay? Price: $32.99

Get that haunted house vibe you’ve been going for by adding a few strategic melting candles around your books. Flickering mood lighting optional. Price: $35.72

Could I interest you in a little poison? Don’t worry, these old fashioned brown medicine bottles don’t contain any actual dangerous chemicals, but their vintage labels will be enough to convince any stragglers perusing your shelves. Price: $8.00

A couple of adorable little ghosts will be right at home next to your copy of The Haunting of Hill House. Price: $10.79

Put a spell book on display and hope no one uses any poison apples against you. Price: $26.00

Set one of these adorable paper mache pumpkins atop your favorite books for a more subtle fall look. Price: $20.00

Drape this book page garland across your shelves for an easy bookshelf makeover. Price: $10.00

Find some empty shelf space for these stamped books to add a fun fall saying to your bookshelves. Price: $10.00

Hang this stained glass spider from the top of your bookshelf to add a touch of fun, gothic flair. Price: $34.99

Speaking of gothic– how about a few famous gothic author portraits to place among your books? You’ll obviously want to pair them up with their famous works of fiction. Price: $15.00

And to add a final finishing touch, pick out a fun felt ball garland to hand across your bookshelves to add a pop of color and a festive feel. Price: $18.00

