This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s February 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! Valentine’s Day comes with lots of swoonworthy new romances, but there are also some fantastic mysteries, fantasies, literary fiction, and nonfiction coming this month, too. Which book is calling your name? Ask the stars! Check out your horoscope for the month ahead, along with a book recommendation perfect for your sign.

But what if you want more than just one book recommendation, you might ask? Why, that’s what moon signs and rising signs are for! You probably already know your sun sign; it’s wherever your birthday falls in the date ranges listed below. Your moon and rising signs are determined by the exact location of the planets during your birth. You can find yours using a free online calculator. Your sun sign represents the major aspects of your personality. Rising signs represent the public face you show to the world. So a book recommended to your rising sign might be something you’d like people to know you’re reading, or a book you’d like to discuss in a book club. Moon signs represent you privately or with your closest loved ones, so the book recommended to that sign is one you might prefer to read in secret or keep to yourself. Of course, I’m a firm believer that there’s no such thing as guilty pleasure reading. If a book brings you joy, it’s a good book!

February 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Note: Book release dates may have shifted between the writing and publication of this article. Aries (March 21-April 19) Dyscalculia: A Love Story of Epic Miscalculation by Camonghne Felix (February 14, One World) Are you listening, Aries? You tend to let your inner voice guide you, but in February, you might benefit from heeding outside perspectives. Family or mentors can offer useful advice this month to help you overcome obstacles. In love, regularly checking in with your partner is crucial. Signs from the universe may also be worth listening to. You can still let that inner voice make the final call. You should read Dyscalculia by Camonghne Felix. As a child, Felix’s dyscalculia made learning math and numbers a struggle. But other childhood traumas proved even harder to overcome. In this gorgeous memoir written after a terrible breakup, Felix looks at her mental health and romantic past through the lens of dyscalculia to better understand her own brain and path to healing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) For Her Consideration by Amy Spalding (February 21, Kensington) Are you living in a romcom, Taurus? Love is looking for you in February, even if you’re not looking for it. If you’re single, you may be in for a charming meet-cute early in the month. Your career and finances are going swimmingly, so you’ve got time to spare for a little fun. A third-act breakup may be in store around the 20th, but if you so choose, a happy ending is still in the stars. I recommend For Her Consideration by Amy Spalding. Nina gave up on her dream of screenwriting — and romance — after a bad breakup three years ago. Now, she lives in her aunt’s condo in the ‘burbs, remotely working as a Hollywood agent’s assistant. But when she starts ghostwriting emails for a hot queer actress named Ari Fox, Ari insists Nina get back to writing her own stuff. Their budding relationship gives Nina the courage to give her professional and romantic dreams a second chance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown (February 28, Graydon House Books) Itching to create something, Gemini? February finds your brain full of that chaotic and wonderful Gemini energy, giving you lots of ideas and the enthusiasm to carry them out. Artistic works are especially fruitful. But throwing yourself into new projects may cause you to neglect relationships with loved ones. Plan breaks to hang with friends. It will also keep you from burning out. Read Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown. The Montrose women’s magic powers come with a cost, dating back to a New Orleans voodoo shop in the 1950s. Anyone who falls in love with a Montrose woman dies. But it isn’t until the youngest of them, 17-year-old Nickie, brings home a boyfriend that this secret is revealed to the younger generations, who wonder if there’s something they can do to change their fates.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Choosing Family: A Memoir of Queer Motherhood and Black Resistance by Francesca Royster (February 7, Abrams Press) Just keep swimming, Cancer. The best thing about February for you is that it’s the shortest month of the year. Frustrations are ahead with family, career, money, and travel. But keep doing the best you can, and you’ll get past your roadblocks. Your good luck is all reserved for love in the coming weeks. Romantic excitement is ahead, whether with a long term partner or new beau. Check out Choosing Family by Francesca Royster. In this narrative memoir, Royster shares the journey she and her wife, a multiracial couple in their 40s and 50s, undertook to adopt and raise a child. In addition to her own personal story, Royster calls on queer and gender theory to explore intentional parenthood and a more fluid understanding of families.

Leo (July 23-August 22) A Half-Baked Murder by Emily George (February 28, Kensington Cozies) Hit the road, Leo. Travel is ahead for you this month, potentially both for business and pleasure. February wants you to broaden your perspectives and dream bigger for the rest of the year. Trouble may come your way, though, if you ignore others’ feelings. If someone grows testy with you, consider things from their perspective. You can’t be the biggest lion in every jungle. I recommend A Half-Baked Murder by Emily George. Pastry chef Chloe has to rethink her dreams after a gig at a Michelin-starred Paris restaurant falls through, along with her engagement. She decides to move to California and chase a new dream: opening a cannabis café full of intoxicatingly delicious baked goods alongside her quirky Aunt Dawn. But when an old acquaintance turns up dead and Aunt Dawn is the prime suspect, Chloe has to balance her baking with some amateur sleuthing.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (February 21, Viking) It’s all in your mindset this month, Virgo. Situations aren’t necessarily bad this month, but a gloomy fog over your mood may make them seem so. Many problems can be handled with a shift in perspective. February may also depend on your ability to cede control. In romance especially, handing over the reins is scary but can help you get just what you want in the end. You should read I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai. Semi-famous podcaster Bodie Kane returns to her elite New England boarding school as an adult to spend a few weeks teaching students how to craft their own podcasts. But when one of her students chooses to investigate the 1995 death of one of Bodie’s classmates, the state’s evidence against the man imprisoned for her murder looks increasingly sketchy.

Libra (September 23-October 22) Hijab Butch Blues by Lamya H (February 7, Dial Press) Experiencing some growing pains, Libra? You’ve got big ideas and opportunities to move the needle this month. But it won’t all be smooth sailing. Tight finances may limit movement toward your goals, and some persuasion might be needed to get colleagues on your side. Conflict among loved ones can also cause distractions. But luckily you’re experienced at playing peacemaker. Check out Hijab Butch Blues by Lamya H. From their childhood in South Asia and the Middle East through their young adulthood in the U.S., Lamya H struggled to reconcile their queerness with their Muslim faith. But stories in the Quran have given them many ways to explore their identity, beliefs, and communities. In these essays, Lamya H ties stories from their life to characters in the Quran in thought-provoking and life-affirming ways.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema from Fodder to Oscar by Robin R. Means Coleman and Mark H. Harris (February 7, Saga Press) Hold onto your hat, Scorpio, because life is flying by this month. Expect major gains across different areas of your life, from family to career to travel. But while all that movement is a good thing, it can also leave you feeling unmoored. Look to old friends and beloved hobbies to recharge your batteries. In romance, the quick pace may startle you, but don’t run from a good thing. You should read The Black Guy Dies First by Robin R. Means Coleman and Mark H. Harris. From 1960s classics through modern blockbusters like Get Out, this pop culture history book explores Black characters and tropes in horror films. Film scholars Means Coleman and Harris approach the topic of race in cinema honestly and unflinchingly, but also with a great sense of humor and entertaining storytelling.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Stealing by Margaret Verble (February 7, HarperCollins) Don’t be afraid of setting down roots, Sagittarius. You’re happiest when you’re on the move, but February finds you feeling a little too scattered. Committing to people and goals that are important to you won’t keep you from seeing the world. But travel complications are ahead, so it may not be the answer to your problems right now. Returning to an abandoned project may open a new opportunity. Check out Stealing by Margaret Verble. After her mother’s death in 1950s Oklahoma, Kit spent her days fishing, gardening, reading, and trying to connect with her father through his grief. But then tragedy struck and Kit was taken from her Cherokee family and placed in a Christian boarding school against her will. In a series of diary entries, Kit recounts her memories of her home — and all the ways those memories and her culture are being taken from her in her new school.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez, Translated by Megan McDowell (February 7, Hogarth) It’s time to let that grudge go, Capricorn. You tend to let wrongs against you fuel your determination, but perhaps that’s not healthy in every case. Have you misinterpreted someone trying to help you as unfair criticism? When problems arise in your career in February, it may be time to clear the air. Rethinking some of your romantic dealbreakers can clear the way for new love this month. I recommend Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez. A father and son, grieving the loss of their wife and mother, set off on a road trip to her hometown. But it turns out she was a member of a dangerous vampiric cult that believes her son, Gaspar, is destined to join them in their quest for eternal life. Gaspar and his father run from them, but how long can they escape such dark power?

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest (February 28, Berkley Books) Optimism is your superpower, Aquarius. Where others see an insurmountable problem, you see hope for progress. That will help you take big leaps in February, and bring more people to your side. Finances may be tight this month, but you’ve got the creativity and support to make it work. And if you’re looking for love, your charisma will attract delightful new prospects ahead of Valentine’s Day. Read The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest. Lily dreams of editing children’s books, but for now, she’s stuck grinding away in the nonfiction department. Her only outlet is her pen pal relationship with her favorite fantasy author, which started with a fan letter and turned into something more. After he ghosts her, she’s left even lonelier than before. But then a cute guy moves in next door, and when Lily asks him to be her date to her sister’s wedding, he quickly realizes she’s the fan he fell in love with through her letters.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (February 7, Scribner) Ride the wave, Pisces. Unpredictability reins in February. Luckily, you’re a water sign who can handle some rough tides. Your emotional intelligence is your best tool for handling shifting situations. Keeping a level head during chaos may lead to a promotion or added responsibilities. In love, it may be time to reconsider if your ability to weather your partner’s shifting moods is a good or bad thing. You should read Big Swiss by Jen Beagin. Greta’s emotional detachment makes it easier for her to maintain a sense of removal from her job transcribing patient sessions for a sex and relationship therapist. But she’s new to Hudson, New York, and doesn’t know how often she might hear a familiar voice around town, only to realize she knows that stranger’s most sexually charged secrets.

Thanks for joining us for your February 2023 horoscopes and book recommendations! Looking for more books you’ll love based on your sign? Check out your November, December, and January horoscopes and book recommendations!