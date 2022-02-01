This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s February 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! Some of the year’s most exciting new books are starting to hit shelves this month. How can you determine which new book is destined to be your match? Look to the stars, of course! Check out your horoscope below for a peek at the month ahead, along with a book recommendation perfect for your sign.

If you’ve been struggling with miscommunications, baffling mix-ups, and technological difficulties, you may be suffering from Mercury retrograde. Good news — that will end on February 2, returning you to your regular programming.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, you may have romance on the brain. The planets seem to have the same idea, as February 16 marks the conjunction of Venus, the planet that rules love and relationships, and Mars, the planet that rules sex and passion. This powerful conjunction usually happens every other year or so, but is taking place twice this spring, with a second occurrence on March 5. This will bring increased clarity in love and a chance to align your romantic desires and relationship goals. If you’re looking for love, the planets are clearing the way for you to make a move!

February 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Ramón and Julieta by Alana Quintana Albertson (February 1, Berkley) February is the time for Aries to dream big. You’ve got high hopes for the months ahead, and you’re in the thrilling period of laying the groundwork for what you hope to achieve. Be thoughtful and strategic. Loved ones may look to you for help developing their own plans to reach their goals. You have great ideas to share — but you may find value in listening to their perspectives, too. Read a retelling of the world’s most famous love story this month, Ramón and Julieta by Alana Quintana Albertson. Ramón Montez, heir to a fast-food chain fortune, and Julieta Campos, celebrity chef and gourmet taqueria owner, shared a passionate kiss during Day of Dead celebrations. They dream of seeing each other again, but discover their love is star-crossed when they find out Ramón’s father started a feud decades ago by stealing Julieta’s mother’s taco recipe.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The Verifiers by Jane Pek (February 22, Vintage) Pay attention to the signs, Taurus. When faced with a problem, your first reaction is to ignore it and push through. But February brings challenges that must be faced head-on. The planets will lend you clarity for long-term planning. If you’re looking for love, your actions may prove more enticing than your words. Show potential partners who you are through acts of support and respect. Check out The Verifiers by Jane Pek. Claudia Lin has always loved mystery novels and she’s great at keeping secrets — like hiding the fact that she’s a lesbian from her family. So when she’s offered a job at an online dating company that promises to investigate if clients’ potential partners are telling the truth, Claudia is certain she’s found her dream job. But then a client dies under mysterious circumstances. Claudia secretly looks into the death and finds her company may be hiding some dark secrets themselves.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Black Love Matters: Real Talk on Romance, Being Seen, and Happily Ever Afters Edited by Jessica Pryde (February 1, Berkley) February demands that Gemini choose positivity. Your duality makes it easy for you to find good and bad in all situations. This month, your perspective on difficult situations can make a great difference. Choose to invest in things that positively impact your life and the world around you. In love, looking back on fond memories may help you find — or reignite — great passion. To celebrate the month of love, read Black Love Matters, an anthology edited by Book Riot contributing editor Jessica Pryde. In these essays from Beverly Jenkins, Jasmine Guillory, Adriana Herrera, Kosoko Jackson, and more, Black romance writers and readers explore how Black romance novels have impacted them, and why the world needs to see more Black love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma by Stephanie Foo (February 22, Ballantine Books) Commitment is key this month, Cancer. Did your year get off to a rocky start? It’s not too late to get back on track. But success won’t be found by simply dreaming of what you want. Cancers need determination and a solid plan to reach their goals in February. This isn’t only true in your profession; it also applies to your love life. To find your perfect match, decide what that means to you. I recommend What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo. Despite building a stable and fulfilling life for herself, Foo couldn’t escape her panic attacks. She was diagnosed with complex PTSD, the result of years of trauma from abusive parents who ultimately abandoned her as a teenager. Despite her efforts to move on, Foo’s C-PTSD diagnosis showed that her trauma would continue to haunt her life and relationships. This memoir follows Foo as she learns more about her condition — and about the long history of trauma and pain in her family.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Red Thread of Fate by Lyn Liao Butler (February 8, Berkley) Life lessons are coming for you, Leo, whether you’re ready for them or not. February demands that you look at the big picture. This may bring up some hard truths, but it can also guide you to plan for the future. Social connections may help you find your path, but make sure they are people who can be trusted. In love, bold moves may not be as powerful as small but meaningful gestures. Check out Red Thread of Fate by Lyn Liao Butler. Tam and her husband Tony were in the process of adopting a son from China when a terrible accident killed Tony and his cousin Mia. Still reeling with grief, Tam learns she is now the guardian of Mia’s 5-year-old daughter. As she struggles with determining what shape her new family should take, Tam uncovers a big family secret that leads her to discover what fate has in store for her.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow (February 8, Dutton Books) Know who you can trust, Virgo. Relationships will make all the difference for you in February, so make sure you’re investing time and energy in the right ones. You tend to help others more than you help yourself, but now is the time to let others help you reach your goals. You’ll be able to repay the favors later. In romantic relationships, make sure your partner brings as much to the table as you do. Read social horror novel Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow. Farrah and Cherish are the only two Black girls in their wealthy community, but Farrah is jealous of how Cherish’s white adoptive parents spoil her. When Farrah’s parents’ house is foreclosed on, Farrah jumps at the chance to move in with Cherish’s family. But once she arrives, mysterious and dangerous things keep happening, and she wonders if the family is hiding something.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb (February 1, Anchor Books) Celebrate little wins this month, Libra. Things may feel stagnant, but that doesn’t mean you can’t work toward your goals. Baby steps can make all the difference — and recognizing and rewarding yourself for those incremental wins can help, too. When it comes to love, tiny problems may make you want to throw in the towel. Focus on what really matters instead of giving up easily. I recommend The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb. Ray McMillian is determined to pursue a career as a violinist, despite all the obstacles the classical music world puts in his way as a Black man. After discovering his great-grandfather’s fiddle is actually an authentic Stradivarius, Ray’s dreams suddenly seem reachable. But then the violin is stolen, and Ray is determined to get it back — as are the descendants of his great-grandfather’s enslavers, who claim the Stradivarius is rightfully theirs.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Catch the Sparrow: A Search for a Sister and the Truth of Her Murder by Rachel Rear (February 1, Bloomsbury) There’s always more to learn, Scorpio. Even if you feel like you’ve seen it all, February will still surprise you. Approach challenges as a chance to improve this month. Negativity can throw you off track, so beware of how other people’s dark clouds affect you. In your romantic life, skepticism is your biggest obstacle. Putting up walls to protect yourself may be stopping you from true connection. To go against the Valentine’s tide, read true crime book Catch the Sparrow by Rachel Rear. When the author’s mother married Jerry Kupchynsky, she gained a stepfather and a mystery: a missing stepsister whose disappearance would go unsolved for over two decades. Rear bore a strange resemblance to the stepsister she never met and found herself living in her shadow. As an adult, she set out to learn the true story of what happened to Stephanie Kupchynsky.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Pixels of You by Ananth Hirsh, Yuko Ota, and J.R. Doyle (February 8, Amulet Paperbacks) Let yourself enjoy things, Sagittarius. You love to push yourself out of your comfort zone, but February calls for a little comfort, so embrace the things that bring you joy. Loved ones are looking for a chance to connect with you, so find balance between your career and personal life. Romantic relationships will grow from working as a team instead of in competition this month. You should read Pixels of You, a graphic novel by Ananth Hirsh, Yuko Ota, and J.R. Doyle. Set in the near future, it follows two photographers, cybernetically enhanced human Indira and human-like AI Fawn. They’re rivals at the same internship, but after a public argument, their mentor forces them to work together on a project. Can a friendship — or something more — blossom between human and AI?

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

I’m So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson (February 22, Berkley) Good changes are coming your way, Capricorn. Once you’ve made a plan, you hate deviating from it. But embracing new opportunities requires you to leave your expectations behind. Support from loved ones can be crucial this month. If you fear the unknown, lean on someone you respect. Your love life requires balance in February, so remember to accept as much love as you give. I recommend I’m So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson. Kian was hoping for an apology, or maybe a chance to get back together, when his ex-boyfriend Hudson called. But in reality, he’s looking for a favor: for Kian to pretend to be his boyfriend again when his parents visit town. Kian reluctantly agrees, and the favor spirals into attending a family wedding. But can pretending their relationship isn’t over continue without either of them catching feelings?

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson (February 1, Ballantine Books) February asks Aquarius to pay attention to the details. As much as you like to focus on the big picture, smaller issues could be your downfall this month. Have contingency plans at the ready, and take a closer look before committing to any big plans. Family will be a priority for you in the coming weeks — the one you have and the one you want to build. In love, make sure your priorities are aligned. Read Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson. Estranged siblings Byron and Benny are forced to reconnect by the devastating loss of their mother. When they meet with their mother’s lawyer, they learn she’s left a strange inheritance for them: a family recipe for black cake and an eight hour voice recording in which her surprising story unfurls.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur (February 1, Avon Books) You have to know yourself to love yourself, Pisces. February will find you taking a closer look at your own wants and needs, and it might lead you to get rid of some of the negative influences in your life. Your relationships can grow by leaps and bounds this month, as long as they are based in mutual respect. If you’re looking for love, it may be found this month in a professional relationship. Check out Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur. All of Margot’s friends seem to be getting hitched, which is putting a cramp in her flings-only style. When she learns that the wedding planner for a friend’s upcoming nuptials is none other than her former best friend/ex-girlfriend/the one that got away, she wonders if it’s time to rethink her ban on relationships.

Thanks for joining us for your February 2022 horoscopes and book recommendations!