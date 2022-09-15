Featured Trailer: VIOLET AND JOBIE IN THE WILD By Lynne Rae Perkins

Newbery Medal winner Lynne Rae Perkins introduces Violet and Jobie, two house mice exiled to the wilderness, in an exceptional read-aloud and read-alone for fans of classic animal stories like Stuart Little. When sibling mice Violet and Jobie are caught in a trap, the young boy of the family pleads with his mother to release them. Now Violet and Jobie find themselves in tall grasses, under tall trees, surrounded by all kinds of unfamiliar scents and sounds and creatures. How will they survive? This charming, generously illustrated animal adventure explores themes of friendship, family, bravery, and the meaning of home.