Featured Trailer: TRAGIC by Dana Mele, Valentina Pinti, and Chiara di Francia

Harper Hayes’ father is dead. Convinced it was not an accident, Harper is determined to find out who is responsible. Suspect number one: her uncle, who has been having an affair with her mother. Enlisting the help of her ex-girlfriend Talia and best friend Holden, Harper begins to dig into her family's dark secrets. As Harper starts hallucinating about her dad’s death, seeing his ghost as a teenage Hamlet everywhere she turns, one thing becomes clear – in order to uncover the truth, Harper must confront the demons that have haunted her family for decades.