This chilling graphic-novel version of Mary Downing Hahn’s popular page-turner will thrill readers who love spooky stories!



They say that a ghost witch lives in the woods, up on the hill. They say her companion has a pig skull for a face and stands taller than a man, his skeleton gleaming in the moonlight. They say that the witch takes young girls, and no one ever sees them again.



Daniel doesn’t believe the stories. But then his little sister disappears . . . and it’s up to him to find her.