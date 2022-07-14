Featured Trailer: THREE LITTLE WISHES by Paul Cornell (Author), Steve Yeowell (Artist), and Pippa Bowland (Colorist)!

Kelly Castleton is the most detail-oriented, by-the-book contract lawyer you could ever wish to have on your side – unless you happen to be an immortal fairy with three malicious wishes to grant! The day Kelly decides to be spontaneous, she stumbles upon an ancient magic with the power to change everything. When the fairy king Oberon is released from his imprisonment, he offers Kelly the simplest of gifts: THREE LITTLE WISHES. That’s all, no need to think too hard about it. Just wish for what you’ve always wanted and he’ll give you exactly that. What could possibly go wrong?