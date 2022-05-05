Featured Trailer: THE PRINCE OF NOWHERE by Rochelle Hassan

Roda isn’t afraid of the monsters that roam the wilds of the Aerlands. But when she rescues an injured crow on the instruction of her secret pen pal, Anonymous, she’s surprised to learn she’s brought one of the so-called monsters home. Because her crow is really a shape-shifting boy named Ignis. Ignis doesn’t remember where he was going before he crashed. But Anonymous brought him and Roda together for a reason—and the only way to find out what Anonymous wants is to follow the trail of baffling clues in Roda’s letters.