In this not-so-scary ghost story from Jacqueline Davies, bestselling author of the Lemonade War series, quirky, tool-wielding Alice begins to repair the dilapidated mansion next door—only to discover the old house is home to ghosts, and they need Alice’s help to solve their unfinished business. Will Alice be able to unravel the mysteries of the House and find her forever home . . . before it’s too late?