Featured Trailer: THE CREATIVE GENE by Hideo Kojima

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has always been a voracious consumer of movies, music, and books, igniting his passion for stories and storytelling, resulting in his groundbreaking, iconic video games. Now the head of independent studio Kojima Productions, Kojima’s enthusiasm for entertainment media has never waned. This collection of essays explores some of the inspirations behind one of the titans of the video game industry, and offers an exclusive insight into one of the brightest minds in pop culture.