Featured Trailer: SPELL SWEEPER by Lee Edward Födi

A delightfully dysfunctional fantasy with an imaginative twist on magic school—perfect for fans of Nevermoor and The School for Good and Evil. Cara Moone is a wizard—but she’s basically flunked out of wizard school. Now she’s in training to be a Magical Occurrence Purger, also known as it’s Cara’s job to sweep up the hazardous dust a real wizard’s spells leave behind. A real wizard like Harlee Wu, the so-called Chosen One destined to save the magical world. But when one of Harlee’s spells goes awry and leaves behind a rift in the fabric of magic itself, it'll take more than magic to clean up the mess.