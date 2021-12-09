Featured Trailer: SLEIGH BELLS ON BREAD LOAF MOUNTAIN by Lindy Miller

Roxanne Hudson does not like the holidays. They come with too many obligations that take her away from work as a fashion editor in New York City. But this Christmas might be Grandma Myrtle’s last, so Roxanne decides to brave the long commute—and the wilderness—to spend Christmas with her family in Vermont. Roxanne is blindsided by a blizzard on the mountain road. When she’s rescued by a handsome park ranger who’s the opposite of everything she always thought she wanted, Roxanne discovers a sign of what her life is really meant to be.