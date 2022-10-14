Featured Trailer: SHANTARAM From Apple TV+

Based on the international best-selling novel and starring Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it. Shantaram is a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man’s journey to redemption through a country that changes his life.