Featured Trailer: PARTLY CLOUDY by Tanita S. Davis

Madalyn needs clear skies desperately. Moving in with her great-uncle, Papa Lobo, and switching to a new school is just the first step. It’s not all rainbows and sunshine, though. Madalyn discovers she’s the only Black girl in her class, and while most of her classmates are friendly, assumptions lead to some serious storms. Don't miss this relatable story from award-winning author Tanita S. Davis about about dealing with microaggressions, being a good friend and neighbor, and weathering life's tough conversations.