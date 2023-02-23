Featured Trailer: MURDER IN HAXFORD by Rick Bleiweiss

A delightful day in 1910 at the Haxford Spring Fair turns horrifying and deadly when a balloonist plummets to the earth from the blue skies above. However unlikely, it’s soon discovered that this unfortunate corpse was not done in by his precipitous plunge but instead from an arrow fatally lodged in his chest. Unraveling the twisted web of intrigue that took the man’s life requires the expert skills of Haxford’s brilliant and sartorially splendid Chief Inspector Pignon Scorbion. “A perfect period piece to cozy up with.” – Al Roker, TV personality and bestselling author