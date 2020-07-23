Featured Trailer: HELL DIVERS VII: WARRIORS by Nicholas Sansbury Smith

The new Hell Divers has landed! Gear up for the thrilling seventh installment of the New York Times bestselling Hell Divers series from Nicholas Sansbury Smith. The mission to Rio de Janeiro ended in victory, but it came at a dire cost. Even worse, the skinwalkers’ leader, Horn, escaped with his demonic crew and is coming to take the throne. Back at the Vanguard Islands, as an injured King Xavier Rodriguez fights for survival, new intel from Rio de Janeiro gives humanity hope of destroying the biggest threat of all: the machines—if the machines don’t find the Vanguard Islands first.