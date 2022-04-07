Featured Trailer: GREETINGS FROM ASBURY PARK by Daniel H. Turtel

The debut novel from Daniel H. Turtel, winner of the Faulkner Society Award for Best Novel.

"A remarkable debut from a talented writer—ambitious, moving, full of complicated, thorny characters and enough Jersey Shore ambiance that you can almost smell the boardwalk." — Tom Perrotta, New York Times bestselling author of Election and Little Children

In a small seaside city on the Jersey Shore, three half-siblings confront the death of a distant and bullying patriarch. They now have the chance to imagine new relationships and new futures, ones that would have been near-unthinkable while their father was alive. Slowly, however, they come to understand that everything—their future, their happiness—depends on whether they can face themselves.