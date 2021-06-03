Featured Trailer: FULL TILT BOOGIE by Alex De Campi and Eduardo Ocaña

Full Tilt Boogie - the brand new graphic novel from 2000 AD!

It’s the thrilling planet-conquering, prince-rescuing, and ramen-eating new graphic novel – Full Tilt Boogie! Young bounty-hunter Tee, with her grandmother and cat, rescue the narcissistic Prince Ifan from a debtor’s prison, but along the way they wake up a two-thousand-year-old assassin, are pursued by Ifan’s sister and, oh, accidentally re-start an intergalactic war! This brand new space opera from Alex de Campi and Eduardo Ocaña is “Saga meets The Last Airbender”! Chased by sacred knights and undead warriors, it’s all in a day’s work for the crew of the Full Tilt Boogie!