Featured Trailer: DOOMSDAY CLOCK: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank

The world of Watchmen collides with the DC Universe in the most shocking story in DC history! Presented by master storytellers Geoff Johns and Gary Frank--As the Doomsday Clock ticks toward midnight, the DC Universe will encounter its greatest threat: Dr. Manhattan. But nothing is hidden from Manhattan, and the secrets of the past, present, and future will leave ramifications on our heroes' lives forever. Alongside Rorschach and the never-before-seen Mime and Marionette, Veidt follows Manhattan to the DC Universe, which is on the brink of collapse as tensions push the "Doomsday Clock" closer to midnight. Is this all Dr. Manhattan's doing?
We're giving away a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble! Enter here: